"What's going on?!" my commuter friend asked me, wild-eyed. "They told us to start stockpiling water, go to the bank, take out our money!" When I asked her who, she mentioned a mainstream media outlet.

I locked eyes with her to make sure I had her full attention: "Don't do that. This is not a calamity. It's not the end of the tech world."

"But… but… it's all happening. How could it all happen at once?"

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"I know, it's an incredible coincidence, but that's also all it is, a coincidence."

She breathed a sigh of relief, and I could actually see the stress leaving her face. For the moment — perhaps until the next outage — she was soothed.

There's no arguing that this has been an unprecedented couple of weeks as we daisy-chained our way through one seemingly massive tech outage after another.

One damn thing after another

It started with Microsoft, and notably Microsoft Outlook, an email platform used by, according to some measures, half a billion people. Considering that Windows is still, according to StatCounter, used by over 76% of desktops, it stands to reason that many would also be using Outlook and other affected Microsoft services like Teams and Copilot.

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A day later, the US Fedral Aviation Authority called a very rare total US ground stop because of a telecommunications issue.

And hours after that, several US banks, specifically Chase (one of the biggest), were reporting that customers could not access their accounts via the app, and sometimes while physically at the bank locations.

But wait, there's more.

United delayed many departing flights while it worked out a tech issue. Then Apple's online services, including iCloud and some access to in-store services, were out for hours.

It's a lot, and people can be forgiven for thinking this all has to be connected.

In a way, they were, but not by a coordinated cyberattack, or even by the growing use of AI. No, they were all connected by the human- and built-in frailties of large-scale digital systems serving millions of people, and because we now live our lives digitally, any disruption is felt instantly by seemingly everyone.

In almost every instance, the companies and governing bodies reported that their hardware and/or software failed because of updates. Apple said its outage was due to an "internal update," while the FAA is now pointing to system-wide updates and one very overactive router.

Chase Bank blamed a software release that broke its own hardware, and United called its outage that impacted flight crews a "technology outage".

Finger, point at yourself

Basically, for all of these outages, the call was coming from inside the building. There were zero signs of cyberattacks or, say, a denial of service attack, where hackers try to overload servers with requests in order to bring down systems and sometimes gain access. No one reported malware attacks or ransomware.

While there's been some conjecture that the FAA outage was related to it trying to apply artificial intelligence to its antiquated system, the real culprit — that router — was far more mundane.

People, however, do not like coincidences. They were raised, after all, on the axiom: where there's smoke, there's fire. It does not help that some media, including TMZ, The New York Post, and the outlet my friend was watching, are stoking these fears with alarming and unfounded headlines.

Look at this front page (below). I honestly feel for the guy they dressed up as a prophet of doom; he looks like he's 15. At least they included the line "...but don't panic, experts say."

Rubio insists ‘zero evidence’ that widespread US tech outages, cyberattacks are linked. Read today's cover here: https://t.co/fxuif6NEJ0 https://t.co/jR4Xxakxk9November 18, 2026

Speaking of alarmists, I don't know what TMZ was thinking with this story. Basically, it took a relatively hidden hack of Optimizely, which is apparently used by many sites, and turned it into a massive, global cyberattack. Except no one saw or felt it. As this story was running, I was on a very unhacked Zoom.

Running such a story when tensions, confusion, and anxiety are so high goes well past the point of irresponsible.

If there is a lesson in what's happened here, it's that these systems are fragile, and that we're still doing a poor job of QA testing before releasing updates into the wild.

Microsoft apparently did what it needed to do to test its Outlook update, but those tests didn't account for the scale of activity the patch would face in the wild. The FAA, meanwhile, apparently made the rookie error of applying an update during the busiest working hours.

This isn't the end... it's the beginning

The other lesson I take from this is that we're likely to see more of these outages. After all, infrastructure continues to age, and we have to swap out the old for new.

The age of AI means we'll be deploying powerful new patches that will be more efficient than ever, but, being AI, they may be slightly unpredictable, interacting with systems we didn't expect, or test for.

There's also the concept of shared infrastructure. Over the past few years, we've seen dozens of sites and services go down because a widely shared platform went offline. The best example might be cloud services. Many services do not host their sites and leave it to, for instance, Amazon Web Services. If AWS goes down, so do so many websites.

We've also seen patches that sit between services and widely used platforms like Windows take hundreds of sites and services down with them.

Finally, the power of AI is open to everyone, including hackers, who have been using it to scale up their cyberattacks. What once took a team of hackers now takes one and a legion of AI agents to find previously hidden vulnerabilities in — yes — ageing software.

So, we're not out of the woods. If anything, we're entering the digital age's forbidden forest. But for now, despite the past calamitous tech week, I think we can rest easy. This was not coordinated. This was not an attack. It was just a combination of sloppiness, and some very bad luck.

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