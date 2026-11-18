Several videos have surfaced showing potentially dangerous driving behavior

State of California barred the driverless vehicles from state highways

Waymo withdrew its vehicles from all US highways as a result

Waymo has been forced to halt its fully autonomous taxi service on all US highways following several incidents in California, which ultimately led to the state barring its cars from the freeways.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) ordered Waymo’s driverless vehicles to stop operating and testing on all of the state’s freeways, citing an "an imminent hazard to public safety".

The notice came after several videos surfaced online that appeared to show Waymo vehicles entering a construction closure on Highway 101, as well as a separate clip that saw a Waymo car trying to pass police vehicles that were attempting to slow traffic.

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Chris Pappas, a Waymo spokesman, said in a statement that the California DMV had "implemented an operating restriction on freeway operations in the state", adding that the company had "temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance," according to The New York Times.

A driverless Waymo vehicle with no passengers onboard smashed through a railroad crossing barrier after getting stuck on active train tracks in San Diego. https://t.co/t1rYvSitHD https://t.co/9CgbE5WSdENovember 18, 2026

Another clip was acquired by the ABC News network (see above) that showed a Waymo vehicle becoming stuck on active train tracks in San Diego. There were no passengers onboard, but the autonomous vehicle was forced to take evasive action, reversing through the railroad crossing barrier to avoid being struck by a train.

However, many commenters on social media site X have agreed that the vehicle took exactly the sort of action they expected. One commenter wrote: “Smarter than 99% of drivers who get "stuck" on the tracks. Just drive through the barrier”.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Waymo’s restrictions in California will remain active until the autonomous vehicle company makes “effective corrective actions,” according to a statement by the DMV.

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Analysis: Autonomous cars still need work

(Image credit: Waymo)

Waymo is arguably the world’s leading autonomous taxi service, with Google’s robotaxi subsidiary operating in 15 major cities in the US and clocking up a staggering 271.3 million rider-only miles without a human behind the wheel.

As a result, the company has strict “safety-first principles”, which is why it has taken the cautionary measure to remove its cars from all US highways until it gets to the bottom of the problem and offer a solution.

In a statement, the company’s said its “service continues to operate safely on surface streets” and that it is working with the California DMV and other state officials “diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations”.

However, the numerous “edge cases” that have resulted in California’s swift action prove that autonomous vehicles are still learning and, according to some, pose an “imminent hazard to public safety” until their various kinks are ironed out.

A recent YouGov study found that the majority of respondents still feel “very uncomfortable” about riding in a driverless vehicle, proving that autonomous ride-hailing services still have some way to go in order to completely win over the public’s trust.

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