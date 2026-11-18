NordVPN discovered a fake GTA 6 kit spreading malware on the dark web

The scam exploits the lack of an official PC release date

Rockstar is releasing GTA 6 only on consoles on November 19

Scammers are preparing to cash in on the massive hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 with ready-to-run malware packs sold on the dark web.

Discovered by NordVPN’s Threat Intelligence team on November 16, the toolkit is built to fleece eager gamers just days before the game's November 19 console launch.

The illicit package costs $200, payable only in Bitcoin or Tether. That flat fee gives entry-level crooks everything they need to start stealing data without writing code.

While setting up the best VPN protects your connection on public networks, software tools cannot stop you from opening an infected file yourself. Security researchers have already warned that cybercriminals are using GTA 6 hype to spread malware, and this new listing lowers the barrier to entry.

"We’ve been watching scammers use GTA 6 for months, but this is a different level," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN. "Someone has packaged the whole scam and is selling it to anyone with $200. You don’t need any technical skills anymore. Criminals can just buy the kit and wait for launch day."

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How the fake GTA 6 PC port scam works

Every piece of the bundle uses a fake PC release as bait. GTA 6 is arriving strictly on consoles, leaving PC players waiting without a confirmed launch date.

"People who play on PC have been waiting for news, and any link promising an early PC version will get clicks," says Briedis. "There is no PC version on November 19. If you see one, it's a scam."

The kit contains multiple traps. It includes a crypto wallet drainer that targets Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, and Polygon networks, netting sellers an estimated $100 to $500 per drained wallet.

Victims who download the payload get hit with a cookie stealer disguised as "GTA6 Keygen.exe". This program grabs browser session tokens to take over accounts without needing passwords. The kit also installs XMRig to secretly mine cryptocurrency in the background, while an automated bot pushes links on YouTube Shorts to drum up traffic.

Industry reports confirm that fake GTA 6 malware is on the rise. Criminals recognize that scammers do not need to break into Rockstar to steal your details; they simply exploit consumer impatience.

(Image credit: Future)

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How to avoid GTA 6 launch day malware

Does using an antivirus or privacy app stop you from losing your money? Not if you manually approve a transaction or willingly run an unverified installer.

Steer clear of any site offering a GTA 6 PC build. Rockstar has not published a PC version of the game. Any file, torrent, or archive claiming to deliver a playable PC port is malicious.

Never run key generators or cracks. Files labelled with names like "GTA6 Keygen.exe" deliver malware rather than game access. Buy your games only through the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or Rockstar's platform.

Keep crypto wallets disconnected from unknown domains. A video game installer will never require access to Web3 assets. If your computer fans spin at top speed or your machine stutters while idle, open Task Manager and run a scan to detect rogue miners.