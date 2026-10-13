The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly launch in early 2027, a few months after the console versions

Some fans believe a 2028 release was possible, but Rockstar Games has moved the PC release up

Fans speculate that Rockstar wants to get ahead of a potential PS5 emulator

A new report has claimed the PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in early 2027, and fans believe Rockstar Games wants to get ahead of a potential emulator.

The news comes from GamesBeat, which reports that Rockstar plans to release the PC version of GTA 6 "in the first quarter of 2027," and that's according to "four industry sources familiar with the studio’s plans, all of whom requested anonymity to avoid damaging business relationships."

It's worth taking this report with a grain of salt, as Rockstar has yet to announce any PC edition; However, this is GTA 6 we're talking about, and fans are already theorizing over potential reasons a PC release could arrive mere months after the PS5 and Xbox versions, despite the PC version of GTA 5 arriving roughly two years after the console editions.

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Many have speculated that Rockstar moved the PC release date up to anticipate a possible PS5 emulator, which would allow PC owners access to a "PC build" of GTA 6 without having to wait and pay for the official version. This would also allow users to avoid the "double dipping" scheme that many believe Rockstar is going for.

One redditor suggested Rockstar is "Not waiting a year with the PS5 emulator breathing down their necks." Some other fan wrote something similar, saying, "GTA 6 will probably be emulator ready a month after launch. It’s almost guaranteed at this point."

Some have also pointed out the more recent leaks from 'Cyberleek' (via GamesRadar) and suggest the studio wants to get ahead of the hacker.

"I actually believe this because of the leaks and emulator thing, they probably want the game out asap," a fan said on Reddit, as another wrote, "Im leaning heavily towards an original 2028 PC launch, but some exec has seen the speed that recomps are coming out and realised if they dont release it quick, everyone will be playing it for free."

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Other fans think Rockstar hasn't announced the PC release date yet in order to maximise console edition sales; we've recently seen retailers hit with huge price hikes on the PS5 and PS5 Pro in anticipation of the game's launch.

"Not the first rumour we've heard like this," one fan said. "I find it believable - I strongly suspect the PC version is already pretty much done and the 'delay' is artificial from Rockstar to maximise the console release."

We'll have to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar, but in the meantime, PS5 and Xbox users don't have much longer to wait because GTA 6 launches next month on November 19.

In other news, new details have emerged ahead of the GTA 6's launch, which details even more gameplay features and immersive systems.

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