There's a sneaky way to watch Man Utd vs Brentford for *FREE*
A sub-licensing agreement in Brazil means you can stream Man Utd vs Brentford for free
Watch Man Utd take on Brentford for free on CazeTV's YouTube as the Red Devils look to finally pick up their second win of the season in the Premier League.
It's been a dreadful start to the campaign for United, but their 2-2 draw away to Sporting on Wednesday evening offered some much-needed signs of promise.
So, how can you watch Man Utd vs Brentford for free on CazéTV from anywhere in the world? Can viewers in the UK and US also access the free streams?
Here’s our simple guide to how to watch Man Utd take on Brentford for free in the Premier League from anywhere in the world using Proton VPN.
Watch Man Utd vs Brentford for FREE on CazeTV's YouTube
CazeTV's YouTube is completely free and requires no signing up or payment,
You don’t even need a YouTube account — simply head over to the channel and stream Man Utd take on Brentford.
Do note though, that you will have to be located in Brazil to access the stream.
OUTSIDE BRAZIL? ACCESS FREE MAN UTD VS BRENTFORD STREAMS FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN.
How to watch Man Utd vs Brentford for free from anywhere
Although CazeTV is a brilliant platform to stream the Premier League for free it is only available to Brazilian residents.
Football lovers traveling outside the South American country can still access a free Man Utd vs Brentford stream by using a VPN.
There are lots of VPN's but Proton VPN is the best pick to unblock CazeTV to stream the Premier League like a pro.... and you can save 75% right now for Black Friday.
🟩 Proton VPN from only $2.49 a month for Black Friday
TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and Proton VPN is the top option for streaming CazeTV.
✅ Up to 75% Off Today
✅ 30-day Money-Back Guarantee
✅ Unlocks YouTube
Get Proton VPN and stream Man Utd vs Brentford online from anywhere.
Your Quick Guide to stream Man Utd vs Brentford for free with a VPN:
- 🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.
- 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account.
- 🇧🇷 Connect to Brazil – Open the Proton VPN app and select a Brazilian server.
- ▶️ Head to CazeTV – Visit the YouTube channel
- ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy the Man Utd vs Brentford game.
Which devices can I watch YouTube with?
You can use YouTube on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices
Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices
Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models
Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices
Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles
LG: Selected LG Smart TVs
Mobile Apps: iOS (16+) and Android (9.0+)
NOW: NOW TV devices and supported NOW platforms
Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs
Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices
Sky: Sky Glass, Sky Q and Sky Stream pucks
Vestel: Selected Vestel Smart TVs
Vodafone TV: Vodafone TV Play and supported Vodafone TV devices
Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox
Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
More from TechRadar
- How to watch Premier League 2026/27
- The best smartwatch in 2026
- How to watch Nations Championship 2026
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.