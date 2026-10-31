Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd FREE on CazeTV YouTube channel (Brazil)

Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (up to 70% off)

Chelsea vs Man Utd kick-off: Sat, Oct 31 at 8.30am ET / 12.30pm GMT / 11.30pm AEDT

He's had a quiet start to life at Chelsea, but this Halloween meeting feels like it's been stage-managed precisely for Danny Welbeck to haunt his former club. The Man Utd academy product is one of countless Red Devils to have flourished since leaving the Theatre of Dreams, which is anything but that these days.

The squabble between Bruno Fernandes and Michael Carrick, who remains "in charge" for now, was the perfect metaphor for United's malaise, a fan-favorite turned coach and their most important player taking chunks out of each other in a very public sphere, as the club's hierarchy continue to evade any real scrutiny. Neither of them has come out of this unscathed.

Fernandes' trial by social media has been brutal, while Carrick cut off his nose to spite his face by leaving his captain on the bench for last weekend's total annihilation by Bournemouth. It was their sixth defeat of the season from 12 games, and they're now just one point clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

But at least they didn't lose to Tottenham. Xabi Alonso got a small taste of Chelsea's cut-throat culture in the wake of their second home defeat to Spurs since 1990, a result that's cast an unflattering light over the mixed start to his tenure.

Only 17th-placed Crystal palace and newly promoted Ipswich have conceded more goals than the Blues this term, but only Brighton and Man City have outscored them. With five league goals and three assists to his name, Joao Pedro is a huge miss, but they have a ready-made replacement in Welbeck, who's scored eight goals in 20 appearances against Man Utd. Cole Palmer is also back from suspension.

Read on as we explain how to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd for free.

Can you watch Chelsea vs Man Utd for free?

Yes. Chelsea vs Man Utd is being shown on the CazeTV YouTube channel in Brazil.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams

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How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in the US

Chelsea vs Man Utd is being televised on USA Network in the US.

Sling TV carries USA Network on its Blue plan, as well as NBC, ABC and Fox in select locations, plus FS1, FX and more. Prices start at $45.99, though it comes with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Alternatively, USA Network is carried by YouTube TV and Fubo, which both offer free trials.

Free trials are also available for Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which include USA Network and NBC.

Outside of the US? Proton VPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in the UK

In the UK, live Chelsea vs Man Utd coverage is being provided by TNT Sports 1.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Away from home? Proton VPN will let you access your TNT Sports stream from anywhere.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing Chelsea vs Man Utd in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

In addition to every game of the Premier League and Champions League, it's also home to Super Rugby, Six Nations and Nations Championship.

Not in Australia right now? Simply use a VPN like Proton VPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live streams in Canada

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The Chelsea vs Man Utd game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is also home to the Champions League, Serie A, NFL and WTA Tour tennis, starts at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Chelsea vs Man Utd start time? The scheduled Chelsea vs Man Utd kick-off time on Saturday, October 31 is 12.30pm GMT local time in London, which is 5.30am PT / 8.30am ET / 11.30pm AEDT.

What is the Chelsea vs Man Utd head-to-head? Chelsea and Man Utd have faced off on 199 previous occasions, the Blues winning 57 of those games and the Red Devils 85. 57 meetings ended all-square.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Man Utd on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like TNT Sports, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Premier League news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), Facebook (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).