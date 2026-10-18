How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd: Free streams and TV Channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Leeds vs Man Utd live streams as Michael Carrick faces another tough test after a difficult week for the Red Devils, who travel to the Elland Road bear pit for a feisty Yorkshire-Lancashire derby in the Premier League 2026/27. Daniel Farke's Whites are in good form, too.

Despite the 2-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend, their first in the top flight this term, seventh-placed Leeds have impressed this season. Well organized and tough to break down, the Whites led the Gunners at the Emirates through Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fourth goal of the season only for the hosts' squad depth to change the game. Farke & Co will be confident of out-working a struggling United side, and have the quality in attack to expose any frailties.

In contrast, Man Utd have endured a tough opening to the campaign that included with a disappointing draw with 10-man Tottenham a week ago. They’ve won just one Premier League game, been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and were comfortably beaten in the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. With Lisandro Martinez signaling the players' post-Atleti discontent with the club’s hierarchy, and Carrick under pressure to deliver results, a defeat here could lead to more unrest and further calls for change at board level. Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are injury doubts.

Here's how to watch Leeds vs Man Utd in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd for FREE

Yes, you can watch Leeds vs Man Utd live streams in Brazil for free on CazeTV.

If you live in the US, though there are no dedicated live streams, there are free trials available for YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, all of which carry USA Network, the channel for Leeds vs Man Utd.

Not in Brazil or US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd live streams in the US

Leeds vs Man Utd will be shown on USA Network in the US.

USA Network is part of NBC Universal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream all carry USA Network. Other cord-cutters like Sling also carry the service.

Outside the US this Sunday? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of the game.

How to watch a Leeds vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

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Sky Sports is broadcasting Leeds vs Man Utd in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Leeds vs Man Utd? Use Proton VPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Leeds vs Man Utd.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Leeds vs Man Utd live streams in Australia

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A Leeds vs Man Utd live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend Proton VPN.

What is the Leeds vs Man Utd start time? Leeds vs Man Utd kicks off at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday, 18 October. That's 12am AEDT on Monday, 19 October in Australia.

What is the Leeds vs Man Utd head-to-head? Of the previous 115 meetings between the sides, Man Utd have won 50 games and Leeds have triumphed on 27 occasions. There have also been 38 draws. Leeds were unbeaten in both fixtures last season, drawing 1-1 at Elland Road and securing a memorable 2-1 win at Old Trafford.