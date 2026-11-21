In Brief Chelsea vs Leeds will kick-off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET on Saturday, 21 November. 📺 Stream Chelsea vs Leeds on Peacock TV (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) 🇬🇧 No UK stream due to 3pm blackout 🌎 Unlock your stream with Proton VPN (75% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Chelsea vs Leeds from anywhere in the world as the inconsistent Blues attempt to get back to winning ways by condemning Daniel Farke’s side to just a third defeat of the Premier League 2026/27 season.

It’s hard to know what to make of Chelsea under Xabi Alonso as each game seems to throw up a contrasting performance. Five wins have been paired with four defeats, with the Blues failing to register a goal in the losses to Brentford, Tottenham and Sunderland. Badly missing the injured Joao Pedro, they need much more from Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers, while keeping talented teenager Estevao out of the starting line-up looks an increasingly strange decision after his excellent display for Brazil in the 7-0 demolition of Singapore last week.

Just two points behind Chelsea after snapping their five-match winless run against Tottenham, Leeds’ issues have been clear for all to see. Miserly in defence, having conceded just eight goals, they have only scored 10, the same as rock-bottom Crystal Palace. Farke will hope James Trafford can deliver another clean sheet, while the pressure will be on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to provide the cutting edge that has been missing for much of the campaign.

Chelsea vs Leeds team news

Chelsea XI: Martinez; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Rogers; Emegha.

Subs: Penders, Subuloye, Gusto, Palestra, Barco, Henderson, Neto, Quenda, Welbeck.

Leeds XI: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor.

Subs: Zetterer, Bard, Rodon, Bijol, Stach, Aaronson, James, Wilson, Nmecha.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Leeds for FREE?

Unfortunately not — there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Chelsea vs Leeds.

However, if you're a US resident, you can watch the Premier League game for just $1 if you take out a 30-day trial to Walmart+ and select Peacock as a member benefit. Read below for more information.

Outside either country today? Proton VPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Chelsea vs Leeds with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the Proton VPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to Peacock – Visit the website or open the app to watch. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Chelsea vs Leeds.

🇺🇸 How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in the US

Chelsea vs Leeds will be broadcast on USA Network.

To access Peacock, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month. You can access Peacock Premium with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 Can I watch Chelsea vs Leeds in the UK?

In the UK, Chelsea vs Leeds isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Visiting the UK? Explore Proton VPN (75% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Chelsea vs Leeds in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Chelsea vs Leeds live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 2am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Chelsea vs Leeds: Q+A

What time does Chelsea vs Leeds kick-off? Chelsea vs Leeds will kick-off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, 21 November. That translates to 2am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November in Australia.

What is the Chelsea vs Leeds head-to-head? Chelsea and Leeds have met 113 times previously, with both sides winning 41 times and 31 games ending in a draw. The last fixture in the Premier League ended in a 2-2 draw, while the Blues beat Leeds 6-3 earlier this season in the Carabao Cup.

Can I stream Chelsea vs Leeds for free with a VPN? Not directly but, as we alluded to above, you can watch the game for just $1 if you take out a 30-day trial to Walmart+ and select Peacock TV as a member benefit. Proton VPN (75% off right now) can help you unblock these streams if you're abroad today.

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