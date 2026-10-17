How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in the Premier League 2026/27 as Keith Andrews' unbeaten Bees look to extend their impressive start, while the inconsistent Reds aim to bounce back from a crushing defeat last time out. Liverpool could leapfrog Brentford into the top four with a win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford have made an encouraging start to the season, sitting fourth with 10 points after six games. Well-organized, set-piece demons helped by Michael Kayode's long throw, Andrews & Co are a nightmare to play against and the Premier League's draw specialists. Last weekend's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa was an 11th stalemate in their last 16 top-flight games. Having beaten Liverpool 3-2 at the Gtech last term, the Bees will fancy their chances again, though top scorer Kevin Schade is a fitness doubt.

Beaten 3-0 by Man City, Liverpool responded well to the first defeat of the Andoni Iraola era with a relentless 6-3 Champions League win over LASK as Bradley Barcola ended his goal drought since a move from PSG with a hat-trick. However, the Reds could be without several key players – Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are all doubts – while Ryan Gravenberch is suspended following his sending-off against City. Academy graduate Trey Nyoni may get the midfield nod.

Here's how to watch Brentford vs Liverpool in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Brentford vs Liverpool from anywhere

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Brentford vs Liverpool.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Peacock stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and tune into Brentford vs Liverpool.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Brentford vs Liverpool will be shown on Peacock TV in the US.



To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month.

You can access Peacock Premium with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Brentford vs Liverpool.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

In the UK, Brentford vs Liverpool isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use Proton VPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Brentford vs Liverpool.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Brentford vs Liverpool live streams in Australia

Brentford vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Brentford vs Liverpool start time? Brentford vs Liverpool kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, October 17. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 1am AEDT on Sunday, October 18.