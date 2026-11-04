How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27

Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live in the Champions League 2026/27 as the Turkish club 'welcomes' the unbeaten Reds to the intimidating Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, still searching for a first win of their European campaign.

It's been a dismal start to the season altogether for the Yellow Canaries. Winless in three starts in Europe, they were walloped 6-0 by Aston Villa on Matchday 2 and held to a home draw against Slavia Prague despite being 2-0 up after 11 minutes. They sit sixth in the Super Lig, and last week's 2-1 loss to Galatasaray in the Intercontinental Derby prompted the termination of İsmail Kartal's fourth stint in charge of the club. By bizarre coincidence, the man replacing him on an interim basis is one Dirk Kuyt – the Dutch international forward who played more than 200 times for Liverpool.

Their English opponents, on the other hand, are looking pretty good under new boss Andoni Iraola. He's beginning to get a tune out of record signing Alexander Isak, while new man Bradley Barcola has three goals from the Pool's three out of three UCL wins so far. Home wins against Atlético Madrid and Villareal show that they have the beating of some of the best sides on the continent, but a journey to the heart of the Istanbul cauldron is a different prospect altogether. Can they maintain their perfect record with half the Matchdays down in the league phase?

Read on as we explain how to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool for FREE

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool is being shown on Virgin Media Play for free in the Republic of Ireland.

Coverage begins at 5pm on the Virgin Media Two channel.

Traveling outside Ireland? You can use a VPN to unlock your Fenerbahce vs Liverpool stream on VM Play – we've used it to watch plenty of Champions League games and it worked perfectly.

Use a VPN to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live streams

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How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live streams in the US

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool is being shown on Paramount+ in the US.

The streaming service starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a year and will provide access to every UCL game as well as Europa League, EFL and Serie A football.

Visiting the States from Ireland? NordVPN can unblock your Virgin Media Play stream of the game.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live streams in the UK

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool is being shown on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Irish resident in the UK? NordVPN can unblock your free Virgin Media Play stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live streams in Australia

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99 a month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Liverpool live streams in Canada

The Fenerbahce vs Liverpool game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99 per month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Fenerbahce vs Liverpool start time? The scheduled Fenerbahce vs Liverpool kick-off time on Wednesday, November 4 is 8.45pm TRT local time in Istanbul, Turkey, which is 9.45am PT / 12.45pm ET / 5.45pm GMT. That's 4.45am AEDT on Thursday, November 5 in Australia.

What is the Fenerbahce vs Liverpool head-to-head? This is the very first time that Fenerbahce will play against Liverpool.