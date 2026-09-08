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How to watch Champions League 2026/27: Free Streams & TV Channels for Matchday 1

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Real Madrid vs Inter and Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid headline matchday 1

Real Madrid&#039;s Jose Mourinho and Vinicius Junior
(Image credit: Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
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The Champions League 2026/27 draw is proof, if it was needed, that the world does indeed revolve around Jose Mourinho. Having reunited with Real Madrid, he'll reconvene with two more of his former clubs right off the bat, beginning with a blockbuster clash against Inter Milan, with whom he won a treble 16 years ago.

Los Blancos have dominated this fixture, but the Nerazzurri, revitalised under erstwhile Jose favourite Cristian Chivu, who led them to a domestic double last term, rarely go down without a fight. They've scored in 17 of their last 19 UCL games.

The pick of Wednesday's games sees Atletico Madrid visit Liverpool. Having failed to win any of their 10 group or league phase ties against English opposition, it's fair to say the Colchoneros don't travel well, but the Reds are rebuilding under Andoni Iraola – and the process is off to a slow start. If Diego Simeone can get Julian Alvarez back on side, Atleti have every chance of silencing Anfield.

Back-to-back champions PSG aside, Bodo / Glimt were the stars of last season's Champions League campaign. Kjetil Knutsen's minnows stunned Man City, Inter (twice), Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, and did so by playing a positive, free-scoring brand of football. Six-time European champions Bayern Munich have been warned.

Here's how to watch Champions League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Matchday 1 UCL fixtures below.

Champions League 2026/27 schedule

Can you watch Champions League 2026/27 for free?

Yes. Select Champions League games are shown on free-to-air Virgin Media and RTÉ channels in Ireland each matchweek, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play and RTÉ Player.

Free Champions League coverage is also available via RTL Play in Belgium and Tabii in Turkey

Extensive free highlights are available in the UK, courtesy of BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch UCL 2026/27 games for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country and unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend Surfshark – it does everything and comes with up to 85% off.

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How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in the US

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In the US, all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign are available to live stream on Paramount+.

The Paramount+ price starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year. However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside the US for a game? Use Surfshark to access your usual coverage.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in the UK

UK flag

(Image credit: Other)

Champions League 2026/27 coverage is split between TNT Sports and Amazon Prime in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Amazon Prime, which shows one Tuesday game each Matchweek, costs £8.99/month or £95/year after a 30-day free trial. Students and 18-24 year-olds can get it for £4.49/month or £47.49/year.

Alternatively, free-to-air BBC One will air a Champions League highlights show on Wednesday and Thursday nights, with streaming available via BBC iPlayer.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in Australia

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(Image credit: free)

Stan Sport is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. It's also home to the Premier League, Super Rugby, Six Nations and Nations Championship.

You can simply use a VPN like Surfshark to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Champions League 2026/27 live streams in Canada

Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign are available to watch on DAZN.

A subscription starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Official Champions League broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Champions League 2026/27 FAQs

When is the Champions League 2026/27 final?

The Champions League 2026/27 final Is set to take place on Saturday, June 5, 2027 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Can I follow Champions League 2026/27 on my mobile?

Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has a streaming platform that you can access through a mobile app or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the key Champions League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@ChampionsLeague), Facebook (@ChampionsLeague), TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube channel (@UEFA).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

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