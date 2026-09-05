How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham: Live streams and TV channels for the Premier League 2026/27 game

The Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live streams from the City Ground involve two teams still searching for a first Premier League win of 2026/27. The home side do have one point on the board after securing a deserved draw at Anfield, while the enduring rabble that are Spurs have yet to score a goal and have conceded five.

After a disappointing opening defeat at home to Leeds, Nottm Forest delivered a promising performance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Oliver Glasner’s side created plenty of opportunities at Anfield via the attacking trio of Morgan Gibbs-White, Igor Jesus and Dan Ndoye, with summer record signing Liam Delap making his debut. There were also signs that wing-backs will be instrumental, with Neco Williams catching the eye and the incoming Daniel Munoz.

It’s been a nightmare start to life in his first full season as Tottenham manager for Roberto De Zerbi. Despite splashing the cash in the summer on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Savio, Spurs have produced two poor displays against Brentford and Newcastle that have highlighted problems in defense and attack. The Italian will hope the last-minute arrivals of Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, plus winger Mykhailo Mudryk and defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea, can bring improvements as Spurs look to end a run of four straight defeats against Forest.

Here's how to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham from anywhere

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How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live streams in the US

Nottm Forest vs Tottenham is being televised on Peacock in the US.

Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

Outside the US for the game? Use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Can I watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live streams in the UK?

In the UK, Nottm Forest vs Tottenham isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use NordVPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live streams in Canada

Nottm Forest vs Tottenham is available to watch on Fubo in Canada.

Prices start at CA$31.49/month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which works out at just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also access Fubo's Premier League coverage through an eligible DAZN subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Nottm Forest vs Tottenham coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is showing the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham game in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month. In addition to all 380 Premier League games, it's also showing the Champions League, plus Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, Super Rugby, the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

What is the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham start time? The scheduled Nottm Forest vs Tottenham kick-off time on Saturday, September 5 is 3pm BST local time in England, which is 7am PT / 10am ET. That's 12am AEST on Sunday, September 6 in Australia.

Can I watch Nottm Forest vs Tottenham on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all the key Premier League 2026/27 moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@PremierLeague), TikTok (@PremierLeague) and YouTube (@PremierLeague).