This $75 Philips 24-inch 100Hz monitor deal is the ultimate WFH upgrade for Labor Day
This budget 24-inch business monitor packs in 1080p res, 100Hz refresh rate, and Adaptive Sync for everyday work and light gaming
For a budget business monitor in the Labor Day sales, the one that stands out to me is the Philips 24-inch 241V8LB, which is down to $75 (was 90) at Amazon.
To me, this is the perfect display for anyone working from home, who doesn't need ultra high-resolutions or massive screens that take up half the desk.
Don't let the price fool you. It's not entirely feature-free. Budget monitors in this range usually cap out at 60Hz or 75Hz, so the jump to an above-average 100Hz with Adaptive Sync is a genuine step up for everyday use, whether that's office work, browsing, or even light gaming.
23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) VA panel with a 100Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and Adaptive Sync. Virtually frameless on three sides, with HDMI and VGA inputs and a 4-year advance replacement warranty.
Why we recommend it
At under $75, most competing monitors settle for a 60Hz or 75Hz panel. The 241V8LB's 100Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync makes everyday scrolling and window movement noticeably smoother, and it's enough of a step up that it's worth seeking out even for buyers who aren't gaming.
The VA panel trades some of the wide-angle color consistency of an IPS display for deeper blacks and stronger contrast, which suits office and productivity use well. Philips also backs the 241V8LB with a 4-year advance replacement warranty, longer than the 1 to 3 years typical of budget monitors in this price bracket.
The nearly frameless design on three sides is a small but useful touch for anyone running two or more of these side by side, keeping the visual gap between screens to a minimum.
Price Context & Historical Value
A $15 drop from $89.99 to $74.99 is a modest discount in percentage terms, around 17 percent off. It isn't a dramatic markdown, but the 241V8LB is already positioned as a budget monitor, so this price puts it firmly among the cheaper 24-inch 100Hz options available right now.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Philips 241V8LB if... you want an affordable 24-inch monitor for everyday office or home use, you'd like a 100Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync instead of a standard 60Hz panel, or you're setting up a multi-monitor desk and want a nearly frameless design.
❌ Skip the Philips 241V8LB if... you need an IPS panel for wide-angle color accuracy, you want a resolution higher than 1080p, or you need USB-C or DisplayPort inputs rather than HDMI and VGA.
The Catch: What to know before you buy
This is a 1080p VA panel, not an IPS display, so colors will shift somewhat at extreme viewing angles compared to pricier alternatives. Connectivity is limited to a single HDMI 1.4 port and VGA, with no USB-C or DisplayPort, so it's worth checking that fits your setup before buying.
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Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
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