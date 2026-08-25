MSI's monitor range has consistently impressed us in tests, whether you're looking for an office upgrade, a new gaming set-up, or a back-to-school display for pulling double-duty. With that in mind, I found a great budget monitor deal on the MSI Pro MP272LE for $90 (was $120) at Amazon.

Now, a 27-inch monitor for under $90 is easy to find. One that adds a genuinely fast panel and proper mounting options without leaning on gaming branding is less common. Which I why I like this budget monitor built to handle spreadsheets, browser tabs, and video calls with room to spare.

Save $30 MSI Pro MP272LE 27-inch : was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon 27-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and a 1ms response time, backed by HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs. Tilt adjustment, VESA mounting, and a 4-side slim bezel design make it easy to fit into an existing desk setup, with a built-in speaker for basic audio without extra cables.

Why we recommend it

Most budget monitors in this price range cut corners somewhere, whether that is a narrow viewing angle, a slow response time, or a bare-bones port selection.

MSI's Pro MP272LE avoids most of that by pairing an IPS panel with a wide connectivity spread that covers HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, which matters if you are connecting an older desktop tower or a laptop dock alongside a newer machine.

The panel itself is fast for what is fundamentally an office monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. That is more than most productivity work needs, but it makes for noticeably smoother scrolling and window dragging, which adds up over a full workday.

Physical adjustability is often the first thing cut on a budget display, and MSI has kept tilt adjustment and VESA mount compatibility here. That means it can go on a monitor arm or stand if your desk setup calls for it, rather than being locked to a fixed height.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best business monitors.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $30 drop from $119.99 to $89.99 works out to a 25 percent discount, a solid markdown for a 27-inch IPS monitor with this port selection. It puts the MP273 E14A comfortably below most 27-inch IPS monitors at full price, and it is a fair price even without factoring in the discount.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MSI PRO MP273 E14A if...

You want a 27-inch IPS panel for office work at a low price, need HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs to support an older or mixed setup, or want VESA mounting and tilt adjustment for a proper desk setup.

❌ Skip the MSI PRO MP273 E14A if...

You specifically want a monitor marketed and optimized for gaming, you need a higher resolution than Full HD for detailed spreadsheet or design work, or you are looking for USB-C connectivity for a single-cable laptop setup.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

We haven't reviewed this exact configuration, so this recommendation is based on the monitor's specifications and MSI's general track record in the monitor category rather than hands-on testing. MSI markets this model with gaming-oriented features like a 144Hz refresh rate, even though the panel and port selection make it just as suitable, if not more so, for office use. If you want a monitor built and marketed purely for productivity, it is worth comparing against MSI's non-gaming office lineup before buying.