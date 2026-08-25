How to watch LASK vs Celtic: Free Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27 Play-Offs

LASK vs Celtic: Tuesday, August 25 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Streams: Paramount+ ( US) / Prime Video (UK)

( Outside Ireland? Use NordVPN to unblock your free stream

Watch LASK vs Celtic live streams to see whether the home team can deliver a remarkable comeback and book their place in the league phase of the Champions League. The Austrian champions lost the first leg 3-0, and manager Dietmar Kühbauer has admitted his side will “take risks” and “fight to the very end.”

LASK travelled to Scotland in a confident mood after winning their opening four games of the season, scoring 16 goals in the process. At Celtic Park, they had no problem carving out chances, registering 20 shots and having two goals chalked off for offside. That will give them hope that they can get back into the tie, as will the fact that they have an excellent home record and are unbeaten in their last eight competitive fixtures at the Raiffeisen Arena.

For Celtic, it has been an idyllic start to the season, with the Hoops winning all four of their games, including last Wednesday’s 3-0 victory against tonight’s opponents. Martin O’Neill’s side will no doubt come under plenty of pressure, but with a 3-0 advantage, the Bhoys will be big favourites to make a reappearance in the UCL for 2026/27.

Here's how to watch LASK vs Celtic in the 2026/27 Champions League play-offs from anywhere in the world.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic from anywhere

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How to watch LASK vs Celtic live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch LASK vs Celtic in the UCL qualifiers on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount Plus trial with Walmart+ for $1 as with this sneaky trick we found.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

In the UK, LASK vs Celtic is being broadcast on Prime Video.

A full membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, however, you can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £7.99 per month. This standalone plan gives you access to the streaming library.

If you're out of the UK but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN is broadcasting LASK vs Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred Celtic vs LASK coverage from anywhere.

How to watch LASK vs Celtic live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

A LASK vs Celtic live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Champions League coverage.

When does LASK vs Celtic kick-off? Celtic vs LASK kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST on Tuesday, 25 August.