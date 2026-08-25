Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 — live build-up and all the ONL announcements as they come in

Get ready gamers: the biggest gaming event of the year is almost here! The upcoming Opening Night Live show marks the official start of Gamescom 2026, which is set to be packed with major reveals from massive publishers like Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Krafton, Capcom, Sega, and more.

It's the world's largest video game event, significantly bigger than the old E3 expo that it has come to replace ever was.

Hosted by celebrity presenter Geoff Keighley, the Opening Night Live show is the main event for consumers. It's filled with exciting trailers and reveals, with past years introducing us to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Resident Evil Requiem, Dead Island 2, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the show, plus our live reactions as it happens.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 takes place today on August 25, 2026.

The show will officially begin at 2PM ET / 11AM PDT / 7PM BST / 8PM CEST.

How long is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026?

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 is expected to last roughly two hours.

How to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026

The best place to watch the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 is via the YouTube broadcast on the Gamescom channel.

You can view the official video feed below.

gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 - YouTube Watch On

The show will also be streamed on Twitch.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 location

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 takes place in Koelnmesse, Hall 1.

The venue is part of the trade fair and exhibition center in Cologne, Germany.