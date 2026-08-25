Don't wait for Labor Day — Lowe's summer clearance sale has the cheapest prices of the year on patio furniture, grills, outdoor tools and more
Save up to 50% right now
While Labor Day is less than two weeks away, Lowe's summer clearance sale has some of the lowest prices of the year that you can shop right now.
• Shop Lowe's full summer sale
You can save up to 50% off on this summer's hottest products at Lowe's, including best-selling patio furniture, grills, and outdoor tools. August is the perfect month to score outdoor items for cheap, as retailers try to clear stock to make room for fall items. That makes it a great time to score record-low prices on seasonal items.
Lowe's is also offering up to 35% off major appliances, plus additional savings when you buy two or more appliances. That's similar to offers that I expect to see on Labor Day, as appliances are one of the most popular categories during the holiday event.
Below are links to Lowe's most popular sale categories, followed by the top deals on patio furniture, appliances, grills, bathroom products, lawnmowers and power tools. You can also find more of today's best early Labor Day sales further down the page.
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale – quick links
- Appliances: 35% off washing machines, refrigerators & dishwashers
- Bathroom: 40% off vanities, faucets, shower heads & more
- Grills: grills & cooking accessories from $24.99
- Halloween: inflatables, indoor & outdoor decor from $30
- Lawn & Garden: landscaping, flowers & plants from $3
- Lawnmowers: up to $1,000 off lawnmowers, trimmers & blowers
- Patio furniture: 50% off chairs, sets, sofas & umbrellas
- Storage & organization: home & garage storage from $45
- Tools: up to 40% off DeWalt, Craftsman & Kobalt
Today's best Lowe's pre-Labor Day deals
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories.
The best deals at Lowe's right now are on patio furniture. You can find summer clearance prices, with up to 50% off best-selling patio furniture, including dining tables, lounge chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and decor, with prices starting at just $19.98.
Read moreRead less▼
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: save up to 35% off major appliances
Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Labor Day, and Lowe's is offering up to 35% in savings on best-selling major appliances. You can save on refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, plus get an additional $300 off when you buy four or more appliances.
Read moreRead less▼
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: save up to $200 on grills
The Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale is a great time to score record-low prices on grills, and Lowe's offers up to 35% off its best-selling grills and accessories, starting at just $11.99. The retailer also offers discounts on grilling accessories, including covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools.
Read moreRead less▼
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: up to 40% off select bathroom products
If you're looking to update your bathroom, Lowe's is currently offering huge savings on everything you could need. You can find deals on bathroom vanities, mirrors, faucets and shower heads, bathtubs, shower doors, toilets, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: lawnmowers and outdoor power tools from $99
No Lowe's holiday sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, today's sale has quite a few options. You can save on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and a wide range of associated accessories.
Read moreRead less▼
Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: save up to 40% on tools and accessories
Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $150 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker. Today's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on best-selling tools and handy accessories to prepare for the upcoming fall season.
Read moreRead less▼
More of today's best sales ahead of Labor Day
- Amazon: 45% off TVs, AirPods, air fryers & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Appliances: up to $1,200 at Samsung
- Best Buy: 60% off appliances, TVs, laptops & more
- Casper: up to 30% off mattresses
- Dell: laptop deals from $249.99
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses, 66% off bundles
- Home Depot: 40% off appliances, furniture, grills & tools
- Lowe's: $1,000 off appliances, patio & tools
- Nectar: up to 50% off mattresses, deals from $349
- Saatva: up to $625 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $2,000 off 4K, QLED & OLED TVs
- Target: 45% off clothing, tech & furniture
- Walmart: 58% off back-to-school, furniture, & clothing
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.