While Labor Day is less than two weeks away, Lowe's summer clearance sale has some of the lowest prices of the year that you can shop right now.



• Shop Lowe's full summer sale



You can save up to 50% off on this summer's hottest products at Lowe's, including best-selling patio furniture, grills, and outdoor tools. August is the perfect month to score outdoor items for cheap, as retailers try to clear stock to make room for fall items. That makes it a great time to score record-low prices on seasonal items.



Lowe's is also offering up to 35% off major appliances, plus additional savings when you buy two or more appliances. That's similar to offers that I expect to see on Labor Day, as appliances are one of the most popular categories during the holiday event.



Below are links to Lowe's most popular sale categories, followed by the top deals on patio furniture, appliances, grills, bathroom products, lawnmowers and power tools. You can also find more of today's best early Labor Day sales further down the page.

Today's best Lowe's pre-Labor Day deals

Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: up to 50% off patio furniture and accessories.

The best deals at Lowe's right now are on patio furniture. You can find summer clearance prices, with up to 50% off best-selling patio furniture, including dining tables, lounge chairs, umbrellas, rugs, and decor, with prices starting at just $19.98. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: save up to 35% off major appliances

Appliances are one of the most popular categories during Labor Day, and Lowe's is offering up to 35% in savings on best-selling major appliances. You can save on refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers from brands like Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool, plus get an additional $300 off when you buy four or more appliances. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: save up to $200 on grills

The Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale is a great time to score record-low prices on grills, and Lowe's offers up to 35% off its best-selling grills and accessories, starting at just $11.99. The retailer also offers discounts on grilling accessories, including covers, cleaning sets, and cooking tools. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: up to 40% off select bathroom products

If you're looking to update your bathroom, Lowe's is currently offering huge savings on everything you could need. You can find deals on bathroom vanities, mirrors, faucets and shower heads, bathtubs, shower doors, toilets, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: lawnmowers and outdoor power tools from $99

No Lowe's holiday sale is complete without an outdoor tools section, and, as you'd expect, today's sale has quite a few options. You can save on lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and a wide range of associated accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Lowe's pre-Labor Day sale: save up to 40% on tools and accessories

Lowe's has one of the largest online selections of tools, and you can save up to $150 from brands like Dewalt, Craftsman, and Black and Decker. Today's sale is a great opportunity to stock up on best-selling tools and handy accessories to prepare for the upcoming fall season. Read more Read less ▼

More of today's best sales ahead of Labor Day