Anker's 14-in-1 docking station was one of those desk accessories we didn't know we needed so much until we tested it. This fast-charging desktop dock lets you charge a laptop, run two monitors, and move files at full speed. And right now, the Anker Prime 14-in-1 charging docking station is down to $170 (was $270) at Amazon.

Ideal for home offices and dorm rooms, this is one of those devices I recommend whether it's for back-to-school prep or upgrading your workspace. It's just so useful, and we called it a practical, well-equipped solution when we tested it. In the UK, the Anker Prime 14-in-1 dock is now £150 (was £175) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

We tested the Anker Prime Charging Docking Station, and it proved a genuinely practical way to consolidate a busy desk setup into one connection. The dual HDMI outputs supporting 4K at 60Hz cover a two-monitor setup cleanly, and the pair of 10Gbps USB-C data ports made transferring large files noticeably faster than the more common 480Mbps USB-A ports found on cheaper docks.

Charging performance stood out during testing too. With three dedicated charging ports capable of 100W each and a 160W total budget, the dock handled multiple devices at once without meaningfully slowing any of them down, and fast charging kicked in reliably for phones plugged in alongside a laptop.

The one real omission is a card reader, which is a minor gap given how comprehensive the rest of the port selection is. An external reader plugged into one of the USB-C ports covers that gap easily enough if you need it regularly.

Price Context & Historical Value

A $100 drop from $269.99 to $169.99 is a substantial 37 percent discount, and it puts this dock within a few dollars of its all-time low. Deal trackers have only seen it dip meaningfully lower during major sale events like Prime Day, so this is a strong price outside of those windows rather than a routine markdown.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Anker Prime Docking Station if...

You regularly connect a laptop to two external monitors and want a single-cable setup, you need fast 10Gbps data transfer for external drives, or you want to charge multiple devices at once without a tangle of separate chargers.

❌ Skip the Anker Prime Docking Station if...

You only need basic charging without the display or data features, you specifically need an SD or microSD card reader built in, or the attached, non-removable power cable would be a problem for your setup.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The power cable is permanently attached, which is a minor inconvenience if you travel with the dock or need to swap cables for any reason. At $169.99, it is still a premium accessory, and if your needs are limited to basic charging, a simpler and cheaper hub would cover that without the added cost of the display, dual monitor support, and faster data ports this model is built around.