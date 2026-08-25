Just a quick PSA, folks. Amazon's excellent opening promotion on the new Google Pixel 11 series is still available this week, but it likely won't be for much longer now that the initial preorders phase has passed.

For those who don't know, you can currently get a gift card of up to $200 in value when you pick up one of the latest devices. That's eligible for all sizes and colors, but the value of the card may differ depending on what model you go for.

For example, the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL both have a $200 gift card, whereas the standard Pixel 11 is available with a $100 gift card. That's still a very handy bonus, however.

If you've got an older phone ready to hand over, you could also consider trading it in for an additional discount. Right now, the rebates are capped at $600 off, which isn't bad considering this Amazon listing is for an unlocked device. Unlike with carrier promotions, there's no plan or other criteria needed to be eligible for a discount.

Get a $200 gift card with the Pixel 11 Pro at Amazon

Google Pixel 11 Pro with $200 gift card: was $999 now $899 at Amazon Amazon's opening Google Pixel 11 Pro promotion throws in a $200 gift card with all devices — a very handy little bonus, indeed. Available in all colors and storage sizes, this could be a good option if you're looking to buy a device outright. You can also trade in for an additional discount of up to $600, but it's not the best rebate on the market right now. As expected, the big carriers have better rebates with associated cellular lines.

Amazon has offered similar discounts on previous releases from Google and Samsung recently, but the gift cards have tended to disappear pretty quickly after the initial pre-order phase. I don't expect this promotion to be any different on the Pixel 11 series, so it's definitely worth considering getting a gift card 'while stocks last', so to speak.

It's also worth mentioning that Amazon could host another Prime Day event for 2026 later this year. Previously, the retailer has tended to host one event in the Summer and one in the Fall, usually around mid-October. If that's the case again this year (and I expect it will be), then the $200 gift card here could be very handy indeed for some pre-Black Friday shopping.

If you're interested, I've also rounded up a few more of this week's best Pixel 11 deals just down below.

More of this week's best Google Pixel 11 deals

Google Pixel 11 series: get a device included with an eligible plan at T-Mobile

As expected, T-Mobile has a flexible array of deals for its opening promotion on the Pixel 11 series. Depending on the plan, it's entirely possible to get a device included with a new line or upgrade right now. According to the T&Cs, you can get a Pixel 11 included without a trade-in with a new line on the Essentials plan, which is a good option for those on a tighter budget. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,100 off with a trade-in and new line on the mid-tier Experience More plan, or up to $1,300 off with a trade-in on the Experience Beyond plan. That's enough to cover the cost of a Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, respectively.

Google Pixel 11 series: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in, or plan and phone for $45/mo at Verizon

Verizon's opening Google Pixel 11 deals lean heavily on the carrier's new 'Simplicity Plus' plan, which lets you bundle a Pixel 11 Pro with an unlimited data plan for just $45/mo without a trade-in. Alternatively, you can trade in for an excellent discount of up to $1,100 with a new line on one of the carrier's older myPlan unlimited plans. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a new Google Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE as bonus gifts if you take out a service line for these accessories.