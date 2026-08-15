Amazon's throwing in a $100 gift card with the Pixel 11 right now — probably the most boring, yet useful, opening deal
A good option if you're buying an unlocked device upfront
If you haven't secured yourself a Google Pixel 11 preorder, then I've got one more potential option to throw in the ring. In fact, it might be the best option if you're looking to buy an unlocked device outright.
Amazon currently lists the Google Pixel 11 for preorder with a $100 gift card on all colors and storage sizes. That's a gift card to spend anywhere on Amazon, so it's definitely a very handy little bonus, even if it's not an outright discount.
The closest deal I've seen to this gift card is a bundle deal over at the Google Store, which gets you $200 of store credit with either the Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL. It's technically a better deal, but the fact that you can't get it on the standard Pixel 11 — and the fact that the Google Store's inventory is more limited than Amazon's — makes it more restrictive.
Amazon also has a trade-in program that can get you up to $600 off, in addition to the $100 gift card offered here. This is definitely worth exploring, but the discount isn't as good as those you'll find at the major carriers right now. If you're interested in comparing, I've attached a few more of this week's best Pixel 11 preorders below.
Amazon's Google Pixel 11 preorder deal
Amazon's opening Google Pixel 11 promotion throws in a $100 gift card with all devices — a very handy little bonus, indeed. Available in all colors and storage sizes, this could be a good option if you're looking to buy a device outright. Note that you can also trade in for an additional discount of up to $600, but it's not the best rebate you'll find on the market right now. As expected, the big carriers have better rebates with associated cellular lines.
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- See more: check out all of today's deals at Amazon
More Pixel 11 deals this week
Google Pixel 11 series: get a device included with an eligible plan at T-Mobile
As expected, T-Mobile has a flexible array of deals for its opening promotion on the Pixel 11 series. Depending on the plan, it's entirely possible to get a device included with a new line or upgrade right now. According to the T&Cs, you can get a Pixel 11 included without a trade-in with a new line on the Essentials plan, which is a good option for those on a tighter budget. Alternatively, you can get up to $1,100 off with a trade-in and new line on the mid-tier Experience More plan, or up to $1,300 off with a trade-in on the Experience Beyond plan. That's enough to cover the cost of a Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL, respectively.
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Google Pixel 11 series: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in, or plan and phone for $45/mo at Verizon
Verizon's opening Google Pixel 11 deals lean heavily on the carrier's new 'Simplicity Plus' plan, which lets you bundle a Pixel 11 Pro with an unlimited data plan for just $45/mo without a trade-in. Alternatively, you can trade in for an excellent discount of up to $1,100 with a new line on one of the carrier's older myPlan unlimited plans. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a new Google Pixel Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE as bonus gifts if you take out a service line for these accessories.
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Google Pixel 11 Pro: get a device for $0 with any trade-in and a new line at AT&T
My favorite opening Pixel 11 deal at AT&T has to be the carrier's preorder promo on the Pixel 11 Pro. Right now, you can trade-in any Google Pixel phone in any condition to be eligible for a discount of up to $1,100. That's essentially a Pixel 11 Pro for $0 - although, you will obviously still need a new unlimited data plan to be eligible for a discount.
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Google Pixel 11 series: up to $600 off with a trade-in, or up to $1,339 back with a plan at Google
Google has a few decent options if you're looking for a new device today. First up, you can trade-in for a rebate of up to $600 - which isn't bad for unlocked devices. Alternatively, you could consider a new line on Google's Fi prepaid carrier, which will entitle you to a massive $1,339 rebate if you stick with a line for the duration of 24 months. As a side bonus, you can also get 250 off the new Google Pixel Watch 5 or $200 in Google Store credit with the Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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