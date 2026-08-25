Fiio unveils EA13 analog stereo amplifier, featuring six vacuum tubes with push-pull Class A circuitry

Develops 28W + 28W into 8 ohms, enough for bookshelves and many floorstanders

Available now for $769 / £769 (about AU$1,464)

Sometimes the latest tech isn't always the best, especially in audio: many of the highest quality elite amplifiers use vacuum tubes because of their famed warmth and engaging presentation.

Unfortunately many of those amps come with four- or even five-figure price tags, which is why my everyday amp is strictly solid state. But Fiio, which is one of the best budget audiophile brands around right now, may have a solution for tube fans on a budget: the new Fiio EA13 tube amplifier.

The EA13 is a full-sized tube amp that took three years to develop. It features six imported tubes, Class A push-pull circuitry, custom output transformers and a price tag of just $769 / £769 (about AU$1,464), and it's available to buy now.

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(Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO EA13 tube amplifier: key features and specifications

The EA13 uses two distinct kinds of tubes. Two Sylvania NOS PCF80 pre-amp tubes handle the amplification, chosen for what Fiio says is a "refined, transparent presentation and an open, natural soundstage". Those pre-amp tubes are then teamed with four JJ Electronic EL34 power tubes.

Fiio apparently took inspiration from the golden age of tube amplification in the 1950s, and the EA13 combines pentode mode with pure Class A push-pull operation, which helps reduce distortion.

The power output here is relatively modest at 28W + 28W at 8 ohms, but that's more than enough to drive a pair of decent bookshelf speakers or normal floorstanders.

The EA13 features a custom high-bandwidth, low-noise output transformer that reduces vibration while also improving electromagnetic shielding, moisture protection, stability and longevity. Fiio says the result is tighter, more weighty bass, refined treble and faithful handling of dynamic shifts.

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The front panel of the EA13 is made from CNC-machined, sandblasted aviation-grade aluminum, and the amplifier's solid unibody build delivers "excellent" electromagnetic shielding, the company claims.

The tubes sit beneath a protective cover, and in a nice touch the EA13's illumination can be adjusted so that the mechanical VU meters match the glow of the tubes.

There are four RCA inputs (bring your own phono stage if you have one of the best turntables), gold-plated 4-ohm and 8-ohm speaker binding posts and a 6.35mm single-ended headphone output designed to match the sound signature of the speaker outputs.

There's no streaming here, any digital will need its own DAC, and you'll have to add it on — this is strictly about the analog, and at this price, I think it will tempt a lot of people who've got into the vinyl revival.

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