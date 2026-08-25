BBC fights Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit over VPN jurisdiction limits

The BBC is moving to dismiss Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit over a 2024 documentary

Trump’s amended complaint relies on 34 unauthorized play-starts in Florida accessed via virtual private networks (VPNs)

The BBC argues that penalizing broadcasters for viewers bypassing geo-blocks could have "massive implications"

Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC may ultimately hinge on how a federal judge views the legal mechanics of virtual private networks (VPNs).

On Monday, the British broadcaster filed a motion in a Florida federal court to dismiss Trump’s amended complaint regarding a 2024 documentary about his reelection campaign. The core of the BBC’s defense tackles a major streaming loophole: the UK broadcaster never broadcast or licensed the program in the United States.

Trump's legal team is arguing that the Florida court has jurisdiction because the documentary was played 34 times in the state. However, those 34 alleged play-starts were initiated by just 10 users employing a VPN to bypass the BBC’s strict geo-blocking measures.

For tech experts and everyday consumers who use the best VPN to protect their privacy or access overseas content, this lawsuit threatens to open a Pandora's box.

If the court sides with Trump, it could mean that any foreign streaming service, news outlet, or online company could be dragged into foreign courts simply because a handful of users spoofed their IP address to circumvent regional blocks.

(Image credit: Future)

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The VPN jurisdiction battle

The dispute centers on a documentary that Trump alleges maliciously edited his January 6, 2021 speech to make it seem as though he was inciting violence, combining phrases spoken nearly 55 minutes apart.

While the BBC later apologized for the edit and pulled the documentary from its streaming platforms, it continues to aggressively fight the defamation claim and the massive $10 billion price tag.

In its motion to dismiss, the BBC took aim at the idea that unauthorized VPN streams represent the broadcaster conducting business in Florida.

The corporation argued that the 34 Florida streams represent just 0.006% of the 570,000 successful requests for the documentary, characterizing them as unconfirmed and completely unauthorized.

To enforce its UK-only streaming rule, the BBC uses third-party cybersecurity services like GeoGuard to perform technical checks and block viewers employing VPNs or proxy servers. The BBC also said it strictly prohibits circumvention in its Terms of Use.

"The unilateral activity of a third party . . . cannot satisfy the requirement of contact with the forum State," the BBC’s legal team noted in the court filing, quoting legal precedent. No court has ever established jurisdiction based on a user forcibly bypassing geographical restrictions with a VPN.

The broadcaster issued a stark warning to the federal judge, stating that validating this legal strategy would have "massive implications for foreign companies with online presences."

A threat to international streaming

If a user bypassing a digital fence is enough to establish legal jurisdiction, the wider impact on the tech and streaming industries could be devastating.

Foreign media companies might be forced to cut off international access entirely or invest heavily in draconian geo-blocking tech to avoid the risk of multi-billion-dollar lawsuits in jurisdictions where their content was never officially offered.

Despite the BBC's warnings about the dangerous legal precedent this could set, Trump's team is pushing forward with the lawsuit. The president is seeking $5 billion for defamation and another $5 billion under Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act — TheWrap reported.

The judge has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss. Unless the Florida court throws out the case based on the BBC's VPN arguments, the defamation suit is slated for a two-week trial in February 2027.

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