NordVPN scores another Premier League deal with new Crystal Palace partnership

Crystal Palace has named NordVPN as its Official VPN Partner

The partnership will feature digital activations to educate fans

It marks NordVPN's second major Premier League sponsorship in a week

The cybersecurity world's ongoing push into top-flight English football shows no signs of slowing down. Just days after securing a spot at Villa Park, NordVPN has announced it is teaming up with Crystal Palace Football Club as its new Official VPN Partner.

The latest deal marks a growing trend of tech giants partnering with major sports clubs to bring digital privacy tools into the mainstream. For Crystal Palace, the focus is squarely on helping supporters navigate the hidden dangers of the web, particularly when logging onto unsecured public Wi-Fi networks on matchdays.

By linking up with one of the top providers on the market — currently topping our guide to the best VPN software — the club aims to educate fans on how to proactively defend against phishing, scams, malware, and online trackers.

As part of the announcement, the two brands confirmed they will collaborate on a series of digital activations. These campaigns will offer Eagles fans practical guidance on securing their personal devices and encrypting their internet connections, whether they are cheering from Selhurst Park, relaxing at home, or travelling abroad.

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Educating fans on the digital pitch

A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet traffic, hiding your IP address and shielding your data from prying eyes. This is especially crucial in crowded environments like football stadiums, where thousands of supporters often connect to the same vulnerable public Wi-Fi networks to check live scores, place bets, or message friends.

According to the club, equipping fans with the right tools to stay safe online has become an urgent priority.

"The way supporters engage with the club and with one another is increasingly digital, making online privacy and security more important than ever," said Paul O'Brien, Chief Commercial Officer at Crystal Palace. "Through this partnership, we hope to provide our supporters with useful and accessible information that helps them better understand online risks and take straightforward steps to protect themselves and their personal information."

Welcome to the Palace family, @NordVPN 🦅We are delighted to announce a new partnership with NordVPN, which will become the club’s Official VPN Partner.August 18, 2026

The move represents a rapid expansion for NordVPN within the Premier League. The provider recently made headlines by securing a partnership with Aston Villa to similarly protect matchday browsing.

Bob Brinklow, NordVPN Country Manager for the UK, echoed the importance of integrating digital education into these sporting deals.

"Crystal Palace's close relationship with its supporters makes the club an excellent partner for us," Brinklow explained. "Together, we aim to help fans better understand online security through digital activations and partnership initiatives, while supporting the club and its ambitions for success on the pitch."

A growing playbook for tech partnerships

The broader cybersecurity industry is increasingly targeting sports fans. With major football stadiums serving as hubs for thousands of connected devices, educating users about digital safety is a logical and highly visible strategy.

Fans eager to secure their digital footprint can take advantage of the new partnership immediately, with Crystal Palace noting that supporters can claim four months free on a two-year NordVPN plan.

As football becomes more digitally connected than ever, it seems inevitable that more top-flight clubs will soon draft cybersecurity heavyweights into their starting lineups.

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