The lower-tier Shield TV has been officially discontinued

The Shield TV Pro will stick around, but is now $100 more expensive

The list price is now $299 (about £225 / AU$429 before tax)

One of our favorite streaming gadgets, the standard Nvidia Shield TV, is no more. We can't say we're surprised — we reported in the summer that it was unavailable via official channels and there were no indications of any restocking — but we are surprised that the Shield TV Pro is immediately getting a very big price hike now that the cheapest model is gone.

According to WCCFTech, the Pro is increasing in price by 50% from $199 to $299 (about £225 / AU$429). The reason, and the reason for discontinuing the base model, is AI: As Nvidia says in its announcement, "the cost of components, including memory, has increased substantially across the industry".

If only there were someone Nvidia could talk to about the AI industry driving component costs into orbit.

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And then there was one: the standard Shield has been discontinued, leaving only the Shield TV Pro (Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: latest specifications and availability

Although it's now several years since its last hardware refresh, the Shield TV Pro is still a great TV streamer with a hardcore following. It's powered by the Tegra X1 system on a chip, which features a 256-core GPU teamed up with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It's ready for 4K HDR, supports Dolby Vision HDR, and its AI upscaler can deliver up to 4K at 60fps.

This is likely to be the last Shield TV Pro model for some time, because all the indications are that the component cost crisis is going to continue through 2027 at the very least, and Nvidia can already reach gamers on multiple platforms with its GeForce Now streaming service, which is available on all the major desktop and mobile platforms as well as smart TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung.

Nvidia also recently revealed its RTX Spark "superchip" for laptops and handhelds, featuring an ARM processor with an integrated RTX GPU. Nvidia says it's "a new beginning" for gaming laptops and small form factor PCs, and with big-name studio support already it looks like it could be a big deal for mobile gaming in the future — right now, it seems to be much more of a pro component.

But still, that makes the Shield Pro an increasingly niche part of Nvidia's world domination plan, so I guess we can be happy it's stick around at all for now.

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When Nvidia last updated the Shield Pro we said it remained our favorite TV streamer — but that was at a price of $199 / £179 / AU$379. With a 50% price hike added and a new Apple TV model expected imminently, it might be wise to wait before you decide what your next TV streamer should be.

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