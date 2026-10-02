Hungary vs Georgia should be a key game within the context of 2026/27 Nations League Group B2. With Northern Ireland and Ukraine for company, it's an eminently winnable section, yet both sides have started terribly, with a draw and a defeat apiece from their first two games, both drawing a blank in each.

It's particularly galling from a Magyarok perspective, with Marco Rossi's men coming off back-to-back campaigns in the top tier of the competition in which they were beating England home and away and Germany. Dominik Szoboszlai is their superstar, but this is far from a one-man show, with the Liverpool team-mate Milos Kerkez, Willi Orban and Alex Toth making for a high-grade spine. The most pressing issue is that Orban, a central defender, has long been their top goal threat behind Szoboszlai, and they looked inert in defeat by Ukraine.

There are certainly parallels with Georgia, whose jewel Khvicha Kvaratskhelia overshadows all of the other talent in their ranks. Giorgi Mamardashvili, Saba Sazonov, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Zuriko Davitashvili and Georges Mikautadze are all playing their club football at a high level – it's up to Ramaz Svanadze to unlock the collective's full potential. An opening-game injury-time defeat by Northern Ireland highlighted their weaknesses in front of goal.

Read on as we explain how to watch Hungary vs Georgia for free.

Can you watch Hungary vs Georgia for free?

Yes. Free Hungary vs Georgia coverage is available in Hungary, via M4 Sport and Mediaklikk, and in Georgia, courtesy of 1TV and 1TV Play.

If you're after English-language commentary, the game is also being shown on Fubo Sports Network 4, which is available via free streaming service Tubi. Just sign up with an account to get going.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Hungary vs Georgia for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Hungary vs Georgia live streams

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How to watch Hungary vs Georgia live streams in the USA

In the US, FuboTV is showing the Hungary vs Georgia game live on Fubo Sports Network 4.

As mentioned above, it's possible to stream Fubo Sports Network via free streaming service Tubi.

If you want a wider selection of channels, a subscription to Fubo's Pro plan costs $88.99/month, but new subscribers get a 5-day FREE trial and $25 off their first month.

Alternatively, Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. You'll need the $6.99/month Premium with Ads package to tune in.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

Can I watch Hungary vs Georgia in the UK?

(Image credit: Future)

Hungary vs Georgia appears to have slipped through the cracks in the UK.

Visiting the UK from Hungary or Georgia? Use NordVPN to watch the game for free.

How to watch Hungary vs Georgia live streams in Canada

The Hungary vs Georgia game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada. Prices start at CA$24.99/month.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Hungary vs Georgia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Hungary vs Georgia is available to watch on beIN Sports Connect in Australia.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

What is the Hungary vs Georgia start time? The scheduled Hungary vs Georgia kick-off time on Friday, October 2 is 8.45pm CEST local time in Budapest, which is 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET / 7.45pm BST. That's 4.45am AEST on Saturday, October 3 in Australia.

What is the Hungary vs Georgia head-to-head? Hungary and Georgia have met twice previously, each team having won one game apiece.