How to watch Belgium vs France: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Belgium vs France live streams as the Nations League 2026/27 continues for these Group A teams at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. It will be particularly interesting to see how Zinedine Zidane's side get on against a stronger opposition after their narrow 1-0 win against Turkey.

The big news from Friday’s victory wasn’t the performance, but the injury to captain and talisman Kylian Mbappé. After picking up a knock while netting the opener, France’s No. 10 had to come off and will now miss the rest of the international break. That leaves something of a headache for Zidane, but when you have Désiré Doué as a back-up, what more could you need?

For Belgium, Friday’s 2-0 win away to Italy was incredibly promising and the perfect start to the Mark van Bommel era. PSG’s Mika Godts netted his first goal for his country and will likely continue on the left for the Red Devils, while Kevin De Bruyne continues to lead from the centre of midfield. They also have the added point of difference of being able to bring Romelu Lukaku off the bench, with the striker now just seven goals away from a century for Belgium.

Here's how to watch Belgium vs France in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Belgium vs France for free?

Yes. Belgium vs France will air for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland, VTM in Belgium and TF1+ in France.

Virgin Media Play will provide English commentary for the game.

Outside Ireland, Belgium or France? You can use a VPN to watch for free as if you were at home — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Belgium vs France live streams

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How to watch Belgium vs France live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Belgium vs France on FOX Sports 2.

If you don't have the channel on cable, FS2 is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

The game is also available to stream live on Fox One, which starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Belgium vs France live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Belgium vs France will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

You don't require a Prime Video subscription, instead just fork out a £2.49 PPV fee for the game.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Explore the VPN route set out above, and stream Belgium vs France on Virgin Media Play.

How to watch Belgium vs France live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show this Nations League fixture between Belgium and France

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Belgium vs France coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Belgium vs France live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Belgium vs France start time? Belgium vs France kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday, September 28. That's 4.45am AEST on Tuesday, September 29 in Australia.

What is the Belgium vs France head-to-head? The head-to-head record between Belgium and France is actually a lot closer than you might think. Across 78 meetings, France have won 29 times while Belgium have actually won 30. The two sides met in the Nations League in 2024, with France winning both games. France also defeated Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.