How to watch Israel vs Ireland: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League game

Watch Israel vs Ireland in the Nations League as both sides try to put opening-round defeats behind them. The game will be played in Debrecen, Hungary, owing to the ongoing Gaza war, with Israel home games to be played in neutral venues until further notice.

Israel fell 3-1 to Austria in their opening fixture of Group B3, with Saied Abu Farchi's equalizer early in the second half the moment the game changed. The Colorado Rapids forward performed his 'snooker cue' celebration by removing the corner flag to receive a second yellow card. Many mistook the action as mimicking the use of a gun. Reduced to 10 men, Ran Ben Shimon conceded twice in injury time. With Abu Farchi suspended, much will depend on West Ham winger Manor Solomon in attack.

The Gaza war casts a long shadow over this fixture. Heimir Hallgrimsson was strident in his "playing against genocide" description, while an Israeli FA spokesman responded, "we have not yet found a cure for stupidity" and indicated there would be no post-game shirt swap. Gavin Bazunu has announced he won't play in protest at the fixture, though the game will go ahead. On the pitch, Hallgrimsson will want a reaction from his side after Vedat Muriqi's 83rd-minute winner consigned his side to defeat in Kosovo. In Ireland's first competitive fixture since a World Cup qualifying exit in March, the Boys in Green struggled for fluency – Chiedozie Ogbene and in-form Troy Parrott must step up.

Here's how to watch Israel vs Ireland for free from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Israel vs Ireland for free?

Yes. Israel vs Ireland will air for free on RTE Player in Ireland with no account or subscription required to watch.

Do note though, that due to the nature of this fixture RTE Player will have no commentators, pundits or analysis, and no advertising or sponsorship income will be generated from the match.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Israel vs Ireland for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Israel vs Ireland live streams

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How to watch Israel vs Ireland live streams in the USA

In the US, Israel vs Ireland live steams will be shown on Fox Soccer Plus.

The channel is available on Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV. Each is available with a free trial.

For Fubo, you'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Israel vs Ireland live streams in the UK

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Israel vs Ireland will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK.

A pay-per-view fee of £2.49 is required for access.

Abroad? Explore the VPN route and watch your free Israel vs Ireland stream on RTE Player if you're an Irish resident visiting the UK.

How to watch Israel vs Ireland live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Israel vs Ireland.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Israel vs Ireland live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Israel vs Ireland in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN Sports account.

What is the Israel vs Ireland start time? Israel vs Ireland kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, September 27. That's 4.45am AEST on Monday, September 28 in Australia.

What is the Israel vs Ireland head-to-head? This will be the sixth meeting between Israel and the Republic of Ireland at international level. Both sides have one win each, with three draws. The most recent meeting was a June 2005 encounter in World Cup qualifying that finished in a 2-2 draw.