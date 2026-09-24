How to watch Netherlands vs Germany: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League game

Watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams as two European giants look for fresh starts under new managers. Both sides suffered early World Cup exits and will be determined to start their Nations League campaigns with a victory.

Eliminated by Morocco in the round of 32 at the World Cup, the Netherlands are ushering in a new era with Spanish legend Xavi Hernandez at the helm. A player with a deep-rooted philosophy of possession-based football, he’s expected to deliver success and certainly has plenty of talent in his squad. The Dutch are particularly well stocked defensively, but they lack world-class talent in attack, with Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey the only natural number nine.

After a loss to Paraguay in North America spelt the end for Julian Nagelsmann, Germany have turned to the charismatic and hugely successful Jürgen Klopp. The former Liverpool boss has already made an impact, selecting 44 players and splitting them into two squads across the four Nations League games. Clearly keen to assess the talent on offer, he can call on plenty of experience against the Netherlands with the likes of Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Jonathan Tah in the squad.

Here's where to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams online from anywhere and potentially for FREE.

Can you watch Netherlands vs Germany for free?

Yes. Netherlands vs Germany will air for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

You can also watch for free in the Netherlands on NPO3 and in Germany on RTL.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Netherlands vs Germany for free as if you were right at home.

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How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in the USA

In the US, Netherlands vs Germany live steams will be shown exclusively on Fubo.

You'll need the Pro plan of the cord-cutting service, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in the UK

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Netherlands vs Germany will be broadcast on Prime Video in the UK on a PPV basis.

Fork out £2.49 and you'll be able to stream the game.

Explore the VPN route and watch your free Netherlands vs Germany stream on Virgin Media Play if you're an Irish resident visiting the UK.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will show Netherlands vs Germany.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Netherlands vs Germany live streams in Australia

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beIN Sports are showing Netherlands vs Germany in Australia with subscriptions starting at $16.99/month.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial.

Visiting Australia from Ireland? Use a VPN to log in to your Virgin Media Play account and watch Netherlands vs Germany for free.

What is the Netherlands vs Germany start time? Netherlands vs Germany kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday, September 24. That's 4.45am AEST on Friday, September 25 in Australia.

What is the Netherlands vs Germany head-to-head? The Netherlands have played Germany on 48 occasions. Germany have the superior record with 18 wins, while the Netherlands have triumphed 12 times. There have also been 18 draws.