How to watch Man City vs Sunderland: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Man City vs Sunderland: Sunday, September 20 at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 11pm AEST

Streams: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock (US)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account

Watch Man City vs Sunderland in the Premier League 2026/27 season, as Enzo Maresca's team look to make it five wins from five ahead of the extended international break.

It has been a smooth start to Maresca's tenure at the Etihad Stadium, with Man City boasting a 100 percent record in competitive fixtures heading into this weekend. A 1-0 victory over Man Utd on Sunday thanks to Erling Haaland's controversial winner was particularly sweet especially as Man City played more than half of the match with 10 men after Phil Foden saw red. Maresca rotated for the midweek Carabao Cup victory against Norwich, but the control and confidence were still apparent with first club goals for youngster Floyd Samba and summer signing Allan.

Sunderland pushed Arsenal hard last weekend, only to lose 2-0 to the reigning champions. The Black Cats are capable of making life difficult for Man City with their muscular, counter-attacking approach, although Sunderland have not kept an away clean sheet in any of their last six Premier League assignments. Regis Le Bris' side will be boosted by the midweek victory over AZ in the Europa League, courtesy of the superb Enzo Le Fée, on their return to continental competition after a 53-year wait.

Here's how to watch Man City vs Sunderland in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man City vs Sunderland from anywhere

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How to watch Man City vs Sunderland live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Man City vs Sunderland in the Premier League on Peacock.

Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, or $129.99 a year.

You can also watch if you take out a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for $1, which includes Peacock access as a membership benefit.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream. We like NordVPN best.

How to watch a Man City vs Sunderland live stream in the UK

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Sky Sports is broadcasting Man City vs Sunderland in the UK on its Premier League channel.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Man City vs Sunderland? Use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Man City vs Sunderland live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Man City vs Sunderland.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man City vs Sunderland live streams in Australia

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A Man City vs Sunderland live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

What is the Man City vs Sunderland start time? Man City vs Sunderland kicks off at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST on Sunday, 20 September.