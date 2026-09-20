One does not simply walk through this quiz: test your Lord of the Rings knowledge with these 30 questions
The one quiz to rule them all
It's a legendary fantasy franchise, which has influenced pop culture for almost 90 years now. But how well do you know The Lord of The Rings?
Ever since the first-published story back in the 1930s, the franchise has become a giant. We've seen video games, TV shows, board games, radio plays and, of course, one of the most famous movie trilogies ever made. It's safe to say that The Lord of The Rings is something any fantasy fan should know about.
But do you? To figure out, we've compiled a 30-question The Lord of The Rings quiz, to see if you're a smart elf or a bumpkin Hobbit. These won't pick your brain about the story: you don't need to know about the comings and goings in Rhun, what Beregond does, or what Ancalagon the Black did. Instead, it's about the franchise itself; all the media based on the books (and the books themselves).
The questions are organized by difficulty: we'll start with 10 easy ones (to make sure you're not better suited for our Harry Potter quiz), then 10 medium ones, and finally 10 harder ones.
So let's dive in, to see how much you know about The Lord of The Rings.
Need to brush up on your Middle-earth knowledge? Maybe this will help:
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Tom Bedford is a freelance contributor covering tech, entertainment and gaming. Beyond TechRadar, he has bylines on sites including GamesRadar, Digital Trends, Android Police, TechAdvisor, WhattoWatch and BGR. From 2019 to 2022 he was on the TechRadar team as the staff writer and then deputy editor for the mobile team.
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