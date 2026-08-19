Who is this dashing man? Answer below.

Jack Reacher is the action hero that I never expected to fall in love with — but if you've been a long-time fan, you probably knew that would be the case long before I did.

As of writing, Reacher season 4 is dominating the Prime Video charts, and for good reason. Without giving anything away, the action has ramped up in a way that the Amazon TV adaptation has never seen before, and with a fifth season having already been renewed, things aren't about to slow down any time soon.

But things didn't start with a TV show a few years ago, did they? The character of Jack Reacher has been around for much longer, and has quite literally taken on a variety of different faces.

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Here's where the challenge comes in. Whether you're a Reacher newbie or seasoned veteran (military pun intentional), just how much do you know about the man behind the action legend? Take the quiz below to find out:

As a side note, you'll need to have seen Reacher seasons 1-3 to get as many questions as possible correct, alongside having at least a baseline understanding of season 4.

While there's some crossover with the book series, questions are primarily based on the Prime Video series — I am a streaming writer, after all.

Even so, I haven't gone easy on you... I'd bet any imaginary money that you won't score about 70%. Prove me wrong, dear reader, prove me wrong.

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