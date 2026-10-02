It's October, and while the best of the year's weather is behind us, if you're a keen runner your thoughts might already be turning to next spring. April onwards is marathon season, and if you've entered the New York or Berlin events, London's mammoth two-day event, or one of the many other marathons held in cities around the world, you'll want to start getting race-ready over winter.

Alternatively, you might be getting fit for the first time, or after a long absence, and deciding to do what the kids call a 'winter arc' after a summer of indulgence.

The best Garmin watches are perfect tools for runners of all levels preparing for the next step, and there are tons of deals up for grabs right now at retailers, including Amazon, ahead of its Big Deal Days sales event next week. I've reviewed almost every modern Garmin watch, and tested them all, so I'm well qualified to help you find your perfect watch at a great price.

I'm seeing discounts on loads of Garmin watches, such as the high-end Garmin Fenix 8 (we gave this incredible watch a full five stars in our Garmin Fenix 8 review), the budget Garmin Vivoactive 5, and everything in between. I've picked the eight watches getting the best discounts on Amazon, and I've applied our price-checking tool to them all. If those prices change, or a better deal pops up elsewhere, you'll always see the best deal.

Scroll down to see the best deals on the eight Garmins I recommend to get race-ready for less this winter.

Today's best Garmin watch deals

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