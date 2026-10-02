A new trailer for VisionQuest has been released by Marvel

It confirms Paul Bettany's Vision could face four villains in the Disney+ show

The sci-fi TV series will debut with a two-episode premiere in mid-October

Marvel has unveiled the official trailer for VisionQuest — and it appears to tease that Paul Bettany's Vision will face off against four different villains.

Released yesterday (October 1), the new teaser arrives just two weeks shy of the sci-fi comic book show's arrival on Disney+. For those who don't know: VisionQuest will make its worldwide debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, October 14.

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, as I mentioned, it seems that Vision will have something of a mini rogues gallery when his partly self-titled drops on one of the world's best streaming services. And, while it was patently obvious from the outset that one of that quartet would be Ultron, who'll once again be played by James Spader, the other three foes won't be known to anyone except the biggest Marvel comic book fans.

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Jocasta, Paladin, and Coat of Arms in VisionQuest explained

Disclaimer Full spoilers follow for WandaVision and Avengers: Infinity War.

Paladin is a mercenary hired by a mysterious benefactor to hunt down Vision (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney+)

So, who are the seemingly nefarious individuals that, alongside Ultron, will be gunning for Bettany's synthezoid in this Marvel Phase 6 project?

The first villain we see is Paladin. Reportedly played by Todd Stashwick in this show, Paladin made his Marvel Comics debut in Daredevil #150 in January 1978.

A semi-superpowered mercenary in the source material, it seems Paladin will be sent to kill or simply incapacitate Vision, so whomever Paladin's power broker is can re-utilize his incredibly advanced technology for malicious purposes. If it's the latter, could we see the return of S.W.O.R.D and/or its disgraced head of operations Tyler Hayward, who was responsible for reanimating Vision's lifeless body in WandaVision following his death at Thanos' hands in Avengers: Infinity War?

In the comics, Coat-of-Arms is primarily a magic-based superhuman (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney+)

After a few clips of Ultron threatening to continue where he left off before his apparent demise in Avengers: Age of Ultron — hey, genocidal androids are gonna genocide — the next antagonist we see is Coat of Arms.

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Real name Lisa Molinari, she first appeared in Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1 in May 2009. Formerly a street artist, Molinari turns to a life of crime when she comes into contact with a mystical garment called Tiboro's Coat, which grants her an additional four arms, and allows her to use myriad magical weapons hidden within the enchanted jacket.

Of all of VisionQuest's antagonists, I'm most intrigued to see how Coat of Arms — who's expected to be played by Lauren Morais — will factor into its plot. After all, it seems she's been repurposed as a technologically advanced robot of some kind, so I'm curious to see if any of her magical abilities have also been retained for her live-action form.

Jocasta (right) was created by Ultron in Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Television/Disney+)

Lastly, we come to Jocasta, who's said to be portrayed by T'Nia Miller.

Debuting in The Avengers #162 in August 1977, Jocasta is an android originally created to be Ultron's bride from the brainwaves of Janet van Dyne. However, she ultimately rebels against Ultron and now operates as a superhero, both individually and sometimes collectively alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Based on what VisionQuest's trailers have teased, I wouldn't be shocked if, once Ultron breaks out of Vision's mind prison, he builds Jocasta to help him conquer the world. However, I think she'll inevitably turn on him, and either side with Vision or become something of an anti-hero before the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV show ends.

"Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponise him, has been in hiding," the program's plot brief reads. "Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron.

"His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive."

For more on the Bettany-led live-action series. find out everything we know so far about VisionQuest. Once you're done, see if you can achieve 100% in my tricky VisionQuest quiz.

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