Daredevil: Born Again will end with its third season

Marvel has wielded the ax on its longest-running live-action Disney+ show

Its showrunner has also left with the final season deep into post production

Daredevil: Born Again will end with its third season after Marvel called time on the Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-led TV show.

Rumors first emerged in the US morning yesterday (September 21) when X/Twitter user HablemonsdecineX claimed it had been canceled. Almost instantly, numerous industry insiders with spotty track records quickly jumped on the bandwagon to insist they'd heard similar things.

TechRadar approached Marvel and Disney for comment on its supposed axing, but didn't receive an immediate response. However, a few hours after Hablemonsdecine's original post, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) published its own piece indicating Daredevil: Born Again season 3 would be the show's last hurrah.

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A Disney spokesperson has since told me that THR's article is accurate, so Born Again season 3, which will air on Disney+ sometime in March 2027, will be its final outing.

Why was Daredevil: Born Again canceled after three seasons?

I’ve now lived through two Daredevil Season 3 cancellations. You can’t hurt me anymoreSeptember 21, 2026

Outside of Marvel headquarters, nobody knows for sure — but there's one major reason why it's likely been consigned to the scrap heap.

Indeed, the show's second season suffered a significant drop in viewership compared to its debut outing on Disney+. Per audience measurement experts Luminate, Born Again season 2 accumulated 4.5 million views across its first five weeks in March. Compare that to the 8.4 million that season 1 accrued across the same time period in early 2025 on one of the world's best streaming services, and the Marvel Phase 6 program's audience share fell by a seemingly unrecoverable 47% in the space of 12 months.

I wrote about this last year but Charlie and Vincent only ever signed on for 3 seasons. It’s sad to see it end again but I’m very grateful we got 3 additional seasons. There’s always a possibility that they do come back for more. The ball is in Marvel’s court to make a new deal https://t.co/f83pEFHn6RSeptember 21, 2026

For all intents and purposes, Born Again season 2's dramatic drop in viewers didn't appear to spook Marvel executives. That's because its third — and now final — season was not only greenlit prior to its forebear's release, but also entered full production mere days before season 2 premiered on Disney+.

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Furthermore, it seems that the decision to throw the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV show in the trash was only just made. According to Deadline, its cast and crew were informed of its cancellation on the same day that said news broke. It's unclear if Marvel's top brass spent months deliberating over the show's future before culling it, or if it was more of a spur-of-the-moment decision.

One thing that might have fast-tracked its demise is the departure of showrunner Dario Scardapane.

Per THR, Scardapane, who was brought on to rescue Daredevil: Born Again following reports that Marvel wanted to rework the entire show in late 2023, is said to have parted ways with the comic giant. Scardapane's exit comes with the show's third season deep into its post-production phase, too, thereby leaving the Born Again team without its creative figurehead. There's no word on who, if anyone, will fill the void and get the series' final installment over the line.

Why Daredevil: Born Again's cancellation couldn't have come at a worse time

With Born Again's time coming to an end, Marvel now has a two-fold problem on its hands.

For one, season 3 was seemingly set to herald a new dawn for the street-level corner of the MCU. Indeed, with the likes of Luke Cage and Iron Fist set to join the eponymous vigilante, Wilson Fisk, and Jessica Jones in making the leap from the Netflix Marvel-Verse to the MCU, fans had hoped that more gritty and grounded MCU stories would branch off of Born Again's forthcoming season.

Admittedly, that could still happen. However, if Marvel no longer has confidence in its longest-running live-action series, what hope do we have of seeing a Jessica Jones TV revival or — whisper it quietly — a Heroes for Hire project?

The other major issue Marvel has to contend with is actively promoting Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

New York Comic-Con (NYCC) has been used to market and/or announce many of the comic titan's forthcoming Disney+ offerings. And, with NYCC 2026 due to take place between October 8 and 11, it's highly likely that Marvel will hold its usual panel to reveal more details about its 2027 TV line-up.

With Born Again season 3 confirmed to be the show's last entry, will Marvel show and/or tell us anything significant about it? Or will it shift its focus to its animated programs, such as X-Men 97 season 3 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, and subsequently ignore the giant Daredevil-shaped elephant in the room? I guess we'll find out in a few weeks' time.

For now, catch up on everything else we know so far about Daredevil: Born Again season 3.

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