D23 Expo 2026 has come and gone — and, like past editions of the Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, there were plenty of big announcements concerning Marvel and Star Wars.

As the dust settles on the aforementioned fan convention and said reveals, there's no better time to take stock of what was shown, and rank each announcement based on how exciting they were. So, read on for my take on all six reveals — and, once you reach the end, let me know if you agree with my ranking by leaving a comment!

6. Ryan Gosling's Star Wars: Starfighter character name revealed

welcome to our galaxy, Ryan.Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, arrives in theaters May 28, 2027. pic.twitter.com/3wHmjoqbARAugust 15, 2026

I feel bad putting Star Wars: Starfighter at the bottom of my ranking because it's a film I'm really looking forward to seeing next May. Nevertheless, Lucasfilm only offered us the tiniest of crumbs about its next big-screen offering, which is why it doesn't feature higher on this list.

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So, what was revealed? The name of leading man Ryan Gosling's character, which is Kade Auberon. As names go in the hugely popular sci-fi franchise, that's a pretty cool one to have, but it's still small fry in comparison to the announcements I've yet to cover.

Interestingly, a first teaser for Starfighter was also unveiled at the fan convention — and, if it had been officially released online, I'd have placed this entry higher. For what it's worth, the teaser has been leaked, but I won't be sharing any links because I don't want to get in trouble with Lucasfilm or Disney.

While we wait for it to properly hit the internet, find out everything we know so far about Star Wars: Starfighter.

5. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 release month and first-look details

First look at ‘YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN’ Season 2.Releasing in January on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/NzKnicqmBjAugust 15, 2026

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (YFNSM) might not everyone's cup of tea. However, aside from its unusual animation and art style, which took me a long time to get used to, I actually enjoyed the Disney+ animated show's debut season.

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So, even though every other Marvel announcement at this Year's D23 was better and/or more exciting to a lot of people, I'm really looking forward to YFNSM season 2's launch in January 2027.

Based on the above artwork and first-look footage, there's a lot to get excited about, including Spider-Man bonding with the symbiote and getting his iconic black suit, confirmation that new and returning villains will appear, and the revelation that Spider-Gwen is set to join the show.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 | Teaser Trailer | Streaming January 20 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Three years have passed since Star Wars: Ahsoka's first season premiered on Disney+, one of the world's best streaming services. But, while it's been plenty of months since filming wrapped on its sophomore installment, we've still got a long wait on our hands for it to arrive. That's because Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2 won't arrive until January 20, 2027.

Disappointing though that is, Lucasfilm has sought to appease us by releasing season 2's first trailer — and, I don't know about you, but it looks much, much better than its sluggish forebear did. Okay, trailers can be deceiving, but if Ahsoka season 2 marries huge space battles with more intimate sci-fi drama, I'll be very happy.

While we wait for it to be released, get the lowdown on Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2.

3. VisionQuest first trailer and story details unveiled

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The final part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) only TV trilogy to date, VisionQuest will wrap up the story that began with hit series WandaVision and continued with 2024's Agatha All Along.

With VisionQuest set to come out on October 14, it's high time we saw some actual footage from it. It was kind of Marvel to not only oblige at D23 Expo 2026, then, but knock our socks off with what appears to be a cracking third act to this Wanda Maximoff and Vision-led narrative.

That's not all we've learned about the Paul Bettany-fronted show, either, because the Marvel Phase 6 TV show's official story synopsis has also been revealed.

"Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding," the plot brief reads. "Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron.

"His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate. As Vision evades capture, he must confront his nature, resist Ultron's influence, and unravel the enigma that is his young companion if he’s to survive."

For the full scoop on the final MCU TV project of the year, find out what we know so far about VisionQuest.

2. Avengers: Doomsday trailer #2

Avengers: Doomsday | Special Look | In Theaters December 18 - YouTube Watch On

You wait months for an Avengers: Doomsday trailer and, like London buses, two arrive in quick succession. Less than a month after the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday broke the internet, Marvel has released another one for the hotly anticipated team-up movie — and it's further raised our collective hopes that the fifth Avengers film will be as epic as the three of its four predecessors (sorry, Avengers: Age of Ultron...) were.

There's plenty in this new teaser to excite fans ahead of one of 2026's most exciting new movies, too. From a fresh look at Doctor Doom's duel with Thor, and more teases concerning the former's backstory and motivations, to the gravity of the situation that our heroes face and their desperate attempt to delay the inevitable — that being, Doom's likely victory in Avengers 5 — and December 18 can't come soon enough.

The X-Men are coming to the MCU:Sadie Sink is Jean GreyKit Connor is CyclopsChristopher Abbott is Professor Charles XavierSamara Weaving is Emma FrostInde Navarrette is RogueMaya Boyd is StormAdam Driver is Nathaniel MilburyOnly in theaters May 5, 2028. pic.twitter.com/ZCd4f7I1W7August 15, 2026

Quite frankly, there was only one thing that could top Avengers: Doomsday's new trailer release at D23 Expo 2026: some official news on Marvel's new X-Men movie.

After weeks of speculation that included numerous casting rumors and gossip that Marvel would unveil the stars of the MCU's first mutant-led film at D23 Expo 2026, the comic titan did just that, too.

We already knew that Sadie Sink's Jean Grey would be joined by Kit Connor's Cyclops and Samara Weaving's Emma Frost in the Marvel Phase 7 flick. Meanwhile, Obsession star Inde Navarrette had all but teased her involvement after confirming she'd met X-Men movie director Jason Schreier.

As always, though, Marvel had a few surprises up its sleeve. Not only did it officially announce Navarrette would portray Rogue, it also confirmed Christopher Abbott (Girls) would feature as Charles Xavier/Professor X, and that Maya Boyd (Merrily We Roll Along) is on board as Ororo Munroe/Storm. Perhaps the biggest shock of all, though, was that none other than Adam Driver would finally join the MCU as Nathaniel Millbury — or, to give his proper name, Nathaniel Essex, aka the villainous Mister Sinister.

Oh, and did I mention that the MCU's first X-Men film was confirmed to be releasing on May 8, 2028? No? Well, it will. Can someone invent time travel, so we can fast-forward to 2028, please?

For more on the forthcoming mutant flick, read up on everything we know so far about Marvel's new X-Men movie. Again, be aware that some information, especially in the cast section, will be out of date until I update it.

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