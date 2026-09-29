Meta unveils new platform to provide businesses access to a range of AI tools

Offering includes access to Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code

Zuckerberg announces new Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, poached from MongoDB

Moving beyond simply automating and assisting your entire personal life, Meta now wants to give businesses access to its leading AI models to help supercharge growth and productivity.

The company's new Meta Enterprise Platform will offer access to Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, Muse Code for businesses and developers.

“Meta already serves billions of people at scale and helps hundreds of millions of businesses reach customers. Today we are starting the next major pillar of our business, Meta Enterprise Platform, to help businesses use AI to grow and transform in new ways as well,” company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the announcement.

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Meta offers AI power to businesses

The announcement also included Zuckerberg offering “strengths that few other companies have,” which includes, “advanced models, leading agents, large-scale infrastructure, and years of working closely with many businesses.”

Meta Muse and Meta Business Agent are recent additions to Meta’s lineup of AI agents. Business Agent was unveiled on June 3 2026, pitched as an AI agent “that lets every business show up for every customer as if they had an infinite team behind them.”

September 8 saw Muse unveiled as a personal AI agent, but in this case the tool is being rebranded as a small business assistant, offered alongside Meta's coding agent and the Muse API.

As part of the move to offer more AI access to businesses, Zuckerberg also announced former MongoDB CEO Chirantan Desai would be joining Meta as its new Chief Enterprise Platform Officer.

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“Over the coming years, AI will fundamentally redefine how organizations of all sizes innovate, grow, serve customers, and run business operations,” Desai said in a statement. “Meta has a unique role to play because it is bringing together advanced models and leading agents with a proven track record of helping millions of advertisers and hundreds of millions of businesses scale.

“Meta Enterprise Platform will focus on turning its AI stack into products and services that companies can deploy for their own businesses. As with Muse, security and privacy are built into Meta’s enterprise products from the outset. Our goal is to make Meta the place enterprises come to scale their businesses. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to working with our customers along this journey,” Desai concluded.

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