If you have years of photos, videos, backups and other large files, a 24TB external hard drive gives you an enormous amount of room to store them on, without having to install internal drives or resort to pricey paid cloud storage.

Best for: Professionals who needs huge amounts of desktop storage for backups, photographs, videos and other large files without installing an internal drive.

The deal: The Seagate 24TB Expansion External Desktop Hard Drive is now $690 (was $830) at Best Buy.

Why it matters: A single 24TB drive provides enough capacity to store large archives and backups that might otherwise be spread across several smaller drives or hosted online.

Today's best Seagate external HDD deal

Why we recommend it

Seagate has proved a strong storage maker during our tests, so this one's an easy recommendation if you need a hard drive.

24TB is enough space for extensive media collections, large creative archives and multiple computer backups, making it particularly useful for a home office or anyone producing large amounts of content.

Setup is straightforward as well — connect the drive to your Windows PC or Apple Mac, and you can start transferring files immediately. Seagate also includes its Toolkit software if you want full control over your backups.

The drive is powered by an external adapter, so it's intended to stay on a desk rather than travel around with a laptop.

Price context & historical value

The $139.97 reduction from $829.96 to $689.99 works out at almost 17% off, bringing the cost down to around 2.9 cents per GB. That sounds like a great saving, but context is important here. At the end of December 2025, Best Buy sold the same hard drive for just $279.99, reduced from $329.99. That makes today's $689.99 deal a stunning $410 more expensive than that previous sale price — or around 146% higher.

The comparison shows just how dramatically storage prices have changed in a year. So while you're saving nearly $140 against today's regular price, this is far from the cheapest deal ever.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the best external hard drives.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 24TB Seagate External HDD if...

You need a huge amount of storage now and would rather keep everything on a single external drive than manage several smaller ones. The USB 3.0 connection also provides considerably more bandwidth than the mechanical hard drive itself requires for file transfers.

❌ Skip the 24TB Seagate External HDD if...

You can wait for storage prices to improve or for a better, bigger promotion. This is a desktop hard drive rather than a portable model so requires the supplied 18W power adapter as well as a USB connection. You can't simply plug it into your laptop and use it anywhere.