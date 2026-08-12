Seagate's IronWolf Pro HDDs have always proved a great way to add storage capacity to NAS systems. And while we rarely see these high-capacity drives drop in price, right now the Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD is down to $670 (was $764) at Newegg.

This is CMR (not SMR) technology across 10 2TB platters, with the dual-plane balancing and rotational vibration sensors Seagate builds into its Pro-tier drives specifically for multi-bay systems.

It's rated for 24/7 operation, which matters if you're running this on an always-on home server or a small-business NAS.

Save $93.50 Seagate IronWolf Pro ST20000NT001 20TB: was $763.49 now $669.99 at Newegg A 3.5in SATA 6.0Gb/s enterprise NAS hard drive spinning at 7200 RPM with 256MB of cache. Built for multi-bay, multi-user commercial and enterprise RAID environments, with IronWolf Health Management for drive monitoring and three years of included Rescue Data Recovery Services.

Why we recommend it

In our full review, we found it offers real gains over the outgoing 18TB model without a steep price jump, which is exactly the kind of upgrade path that makes sense for anyone building out a multi-bay NAS array.

Sequential read and write speeds improve by close to 10% over the 18TB model in our testing, roughly tracking the increase in capacity, and power draw actually dropped slightly under load.

For anyone already invested in a NAS setup and needing more headroom, that's a straightforward upgrade with no real downside beyond price.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $669.99, this drive sits well under both its original MSRP of $682.99 and the $763.49 comparative price Newegg lists alongside the deal. It's also priced closer to the outgoing 18TB model than you'd expect for a 2TB capacity bump, which is what makes the jump to 20TB worth considering right now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB if...

You're building or expanding a multi-bay NAS and want CMR reliability with genuine 24/7 duty-cycle certification; you want the IronWolf Health Management system and three years of included data recovery service; or you're treating this as long-term storage rather than a one-off backup drive.

❌ Skip the Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB if...

Your workload involves heavy, sustained daily writes, since the annual workload rating on this drive is on the low side for its category, or you'd rather have Seagate's higher-throughput EXOS line for demanding enterprise use.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

Our review flagged the 300TB per year workload rating as the drive's weak point. Run the math over the five-year warranty, and that works out to a lower total bytes-transferred allowance than you'd get from even a budget SSD.

If your NAS runs frequent data integrity checks or heavy read/write cycles, that ceiling is worth keeping in mind, though for typical home or small-office backup and media storage, it's unlikely to be a practical issue.

For anyone expanding a NAS array who wants genuine enterprise reliability features without an enterprise price tag, the Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB at $669.99 is a solid pickup.