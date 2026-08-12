VPN deal of the week: Prep for campus with $14 off ExpressVPN and 4 bonus months

Despite the heatwaves, the back-to-school season is fast approaching. Thankfully, ExpressVPN's latest price drop gives you the security you need for longer — and for less — in time for the fall semester.

ExpressVPN's two-year plans now start at only $2.99/month (previously $3.49), equivalent to $83.72 in total. It also now comes with 4 months extra included, saving you $14 over the 28 months.

ExpressVPN ranks as the most secure VPN we've tested, perfect if you're looking to keep yourself safe while diving into research for your latest project.

With a more expensive plan, you can also access secure AI, identity defense tools, password management, and email spoofing capabilities.

VPN deal of the week ExpressVPN: from $2.99 per month + 4 months extra

ExpressVPN is simple enough to use for beginners but has all the tools experienced users need. What's more, it's the most secure VPN I've tested this year and, thanks to its recent updates, gives you much more than just a secure connection. $2.99 per month isn't the lowest price it's ever been, but it makes it cheaper than many of the alternatives without sacrificing any performance.

The deal means ExpressVPN is currently cheaper than NordVPN and on par with ProtonVPN, both of which are normally cheaper.

That said, this isn't ExpressVPN's best-ever deal. In the past, its price has dropped as low as $2.49/month. However, there's no guarantee these deals will return. The current sale is available until September 9.

I've tested VPNs for years and think ExpressVPN is one of the best options for your studies. Here are a few features you should make sure to check out: