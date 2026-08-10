Klarna member? You can now get a free NordVPN subscription — here's how

Klarna has partnered with NordVPN to include a free VPN subscription

Only Klarna Premium and Max members can redeem one NordVPN plan

The perk is bundled into existing memberships

Buy now, pay later giant Klarna has a new perk for its paying members, and this one is all about your privacy.

The company has partnered with NordVPN to add encrypted connectivity as an included benefit for Klarna Memberships subscribers, folding a digital security tool into a subscription that was previously focused on cashback, travel protection, and lifestyle rewards.

It's the latest example of a payments company bundling in one of the best VPN services as a membership sweetener, and it follows hot on the heels of NordVPN's tie-up with Mastercard earlier this year, as well as other collaborations with companies such as CrowdStrike and Marvel.

The idea is simple. If you already have a Klarna membership, you can now activate a NordVPN subscription at no extra cost. Which tier you get depends on your membership level.

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What the Klarna and NordVPN partnership involves

The structure is tied directly to Klarna's membership tiers.

Klarna Premium members will receive access to NordVPN Basic, while Klarna Max members will receive access to NordVPN Complete, both included within their existing membership subscription.

It's worth mentioning that at the time of writing (August 10, 2026), Klarna's membership page wrongly indicates that the perk for Max users is NordVPN Standard — described as "secure VPN access with enhanced security features". A NordVPN spokesperson clarifies to TechRadar that the company actually meant its Complete plan.

Regarding the partnership, NordVPN argues that VPN protection has become relevant infrastructure for both professionals and consumers, supporting secure connections on public and shared networks, such as those found in coffee shops, airports, and hotels.

Klarna describes the move as part of a strategy focused on offering tangible, valuable benefits at scale, giving members more control over aspects of their digital activity, and positioning its memberships to compete on overall value.

How to claim your free NordVPN subscription

Because the VPN is bundled into your Klarna membership, the first step is simply making sure you're on an eligible tier (Premium or Max).

With NordVPN's comparable Mastercard partnership, once users activate their NordVPN subscription, the service asks them to set up their Nord account and download the NordVPN app. We can likely expect the Klarna flow to follow the same rough path: confirm eligibility, activate the benefit, create or sign in to a Nord Account, then install the app on your devices.

If you're unsure whether your specific plan includes the perk, it's worth checking directly with Klarna, since availability can vary by region and membership level. Once it's live, you'll have the full NordVPN app to set up across your phone, laptop, and other devices.

NordVPN Basic vs NordVPN Complete: what's included

While users can use both plans on up to 10 devices simultaneously, features offered slightly differ.

As the name suggests, NordVPN Basic is the entry-level tier, and the main feature is the virtual private network (VPN) itself, using the same core software found across every NordVPN plan.

You get access to all NordVPN's server network — 211 locations in 135 countries— which TechRadar's reviewers found to be larger than any rival we test. You also get NordVPN's fast, secure NordLynx protocol, a reliable kill switch, and post-quantum encryption already baked in.

Basic also includes NordVPN's standard Threat Protection — now known as NordVPN's next-gen antivirus suite — which filters your traffic through NordVPN's DNS servers to block ads and malicious sites.

NordVPN Complete expands on Threat Protection's reach by adding real-time anti-malware and file scanning. The plan also bundles premium access to its password manager tool (NordPass) and 1TB of encrypted NordLocker cloud storage.

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