Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth says AI productivity gains should now mean we're all doing more work — not taking time off

Meta CTO hits out at employees asking for time off due to increased AI productivity

Andrew Bosworth says workers should be building more with their extra time

Bosworth also says employees asking for extra vacation time are "very dumb"

The CTO of Meta has told his employees that the increase in productivity offered by AI tools and platforms should now mean they are free - to do more work.

In a heated internal Q&A reported by Business Insider, Andrew Bosworth told Meta workers supercharged by AI improvements that they should be getting more work done and building more products for the company.

"I hope that what we do with our extra time is do even more and cooler stuff for the users who use our products every day," Bosworth said. "We got billions of people using our products every day. I get an extra hour. You know what I do with it? I put it into that."

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"Ask your parents what they think of that as a career strategy"

Bosworth's ire was apparently piqued by a request from one Meta employee around whether the productivity gains from using AI could be part of more time off.

This specifically concerned "Meta Days", a cancelled internal company initiative which allowed workers to apply for more vacation time.

Bosworth reportedly told the employee who asked the question to, "stop asking about Meta Days. It's very dumb."

"Go to your parents and ask them: Hey, like every time I get a chance to talk to my boss, ask me if I can have more days off. Ask your parents what they think of that as a career strategy," Bosworth said.

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Meta has yet to comment on Bosworth's comments, but Business Insider notes the company offers employees four weeks of holiday per year, plus two "choice days" which can be used whenever wanted.

Bosworth did appear to walk back on his comments, apologizing for coming down "too hard" on the employee asking about Meta Days - but then bizarrely added he felt the question was "tongue-in-cheek".

The conversation is the latest from a significant tech figure concerning AI and the effect it has on human workloads, with the debate continuing to echo about how much technology is really helping workers.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently raised eyebrows by saying the reason that AI hasn't yet resulted in less work and more leisure time is that we all just love working too much.

Altman revealed that he doesn't expect a change in society or working practices for quite some time, despite widespread promises that AI would boost our productivity and efficiency across the board.

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