Without global interoperability, digital IDs can't deliver on their promise

Governments worldwide are racing to deploy and enforce digital IDs to enhance data privacy and national security. As adoption accelerates, it’s estimated that more than two-thirds of the global population, 5.6 billion people will own a digital wallet by 2029. Yet these credentials remain largely confined to national borders due to the lack of global interoperability.

Philipp Pointner Social Links Navigation Philipp Pointner is Chief of Digital Identity at Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity verification.

This is a challenge for today's digital economy and is becoming even more complex with the rapid rise of agentic commerce as autonomous AI agents are increasingly executing cross-border transactions on behalf of users. This interoperability gap forces platforms to reject foreign digital credentials, forcing users to upload their physical IDs to complete global purchases—the exact security risk digital IDs were designed to eliminate.

Digital IDs locked behind borders brings vulnerabilities

Without clear global frameworks, a digital ID issued by one nation is completely unreadable and untrusted by digital services based in another. This creates a gap between privacy, security, and convenience as consumers interact with cross-border digital services.

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This could include booking an accommodation at a hotel, completing a global transaction, or deploying an AI agent to negotiate a corporate purchase. This mismatch brings severe vulnerability risks for all parties, the enterprise, the nation who deployed the digital ID, and the consumer.

When consumers are forced to upload their passport, just to complete a routine transaction, the government that spent millions building a secure digital ID ecosystem now completely lost control over its citizens' data sovereignty.

While image-based verification methods are secure and functional for localized onboarding, there are challenges that arise when users must repeatedly share sensitive documents across multiple organizations and jurisdictions to then be stored in a foreign database.

It expands the enterprise attack surface by multiplying the number of disparate databases where a user's personal identifiable information (PII) is stored and can become a target for data breaches and identity attacks.

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The technical debt of fragmented standards

Without clear standards for digital IDs, enterprises are forced to navigate a patchwork of identity protocols. This creates security blind spots that make it easier for fraudsters to steal passport images and other personal data to open fraudulent accounts at scale.

Beyond security risks, IT leaders are facing technical debt with the fragmentation of digital IDs. In order to accommodate new digital ID variations, institutions would have to completely re-file pre-approved processes for regulatory approval. Since this is a complex and exhaustive process, organizations stick to their approved legacy workflows. However, this leaves them more vulnerable to emerging threats.

This challenge only gets worse when you take into consideration that some countries are heavily restricting their digital IDs. 31% of OECD countries do not provide any form of cross-border digital identity recognition, meaning roughly 3 in 10 countries still cannot use foreign digital identities to access public services. However, it’s not a lack of technical interoperability that prevents the cross-border use of digital IDs; rather, governing bodies are actively forbidding it.

For example, Under the EU’s upcoming EUDI wallet (eIDAS 2.0), only businesses established within an EU Member State have a clear path to register and accept verified citizen digital identities.

Similarly, processing the Philippines' PhilID is strictly restricted to companies incorporated and headquartered locally. Even if relying parties would be willing to deal with the non-standardized fractured technology of digital IDs, these protective regulations shut out international organizations from consuming them, forcing a reliance on legacy verification processes.

The security promise of digital IDs

Digital identity does have major benefits when it’s allowed to act at its full cross-border potential. When recognized and accepted by other organizations in other jurisdictions, consumers can establish trust without oversharing their personal information.

This limits the vulnerable information that organizations have to store in their databases and safeguards citizen’s privacy. Since only the specific data required to confirm authorization is transmitted, both organizations and sovereign nations can finally operationalize true data minimization.

As agents start executing actions on behalf of humans, reusable identity is the missing layer that makes the agentic ecosystem safe. Rather than forcing users back into a manual verification process, a standardized digital ID framework would allow an agent to present a pre-verified, universally trusted digital token.

This token could verify both the agent's authorization and the user's identity without exposing raw login credentials. This allows AI agents to fulfill their promise of true, autonomous automation.

The trust required for a borderless digital economy

Creating global interoperability for digital IDs isn’t just about ensuring a seamless digital economy; it’s about fundamentally shifting how we build and maintain trust in digital systems. While standardized cross-border frameworks are essential for the initial onboarding with digital IDs, true security with reusable identity requires moving beyond static, point-in-time checks.

This is especially true as AI agents begin navigating global platforms and executing transactions on behalf of users. As these agents are designed to operate continuously in the background, identity verification can no longer be a single, one-time event.

To make the digital ecosystem more secure and resilient for both humans and machines, trust must be re-established throughout the entire user lifecycle.

By deploying continuous monitoring through real-time behavioral and device pattern signals, enterprises can allow authentic users and their authorized AI agents to interact seamlessly beyond borders. Friction with identity verification would then only enter the equation when suspicious behavior is detected.

But spotting these subtle anomalies means fraud can no longer be addressed in isolation. By adopting an identity intelligence solution, organizations can layer multiple authentication and identity signals to build a more complete picture of risk. This intelligence can then be shared across organizations and even governments to detect fraud patterns and threats in real time, before they become widespread.

This unified knowledge is essential because the purpose of digital IDs was never meant to end at national borders. Governments must stop restricting international organizations from accepting their digital IDs because, when implemented correctly, enabling cross-border access creates a fundamentally safer environment for citizens.

We are living in a truly borderless digital economy, and our frameworks for digital trust must evolve to match this reality. Global interoperability and continuous trust are the foundation for a more secure, privacy-centric ecosystem—one where individuals, enterprises, and autonomous AI agents can interact with total confidence anywhere in the world.

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