How to watch Turkey vs Italy: FREE streams, TV channels for Nations League 2026/27

Watch Turkey vs Italy live streams as the Nations League 2026/27 continues for these Group A2 teams, with Roberto Mancini still searching for his first win since returning as the Azzurri boss.

It’s now three World Cups in a row that Italy have missed, and the four-time world champions have plenty to prove. They didn’t get off to the best start in their Nations League group either, falling to a 2-0 defeat by Belgium in Rome. They will certainly need more today, but nothing is easy about a trip to Turkey.

For Turkey, the World Cup was a mess, but they showed promise in their opening autumn fixture against France. They created plenty of opportunities and only fell short after a second half goal from Kylian Mbappé denied them a point. Expect much of the same from Vincenzo Montella’s side, with the onus on Arda Güler and Can Uzun to create for the Ay-Yıldızlılar.

Here's how to watch Turkey vs Italy in the Nations League from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Turkey vs Italy for free?

Yes. Turkey vs Italy will air for free on RAI 1 in Italy and ATV in Turkey. Both channels are free-to-air in their respective countries.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Turkey vs Italy for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Turkey vs Italy live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek.



TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.



✅ Up to 75% off today

✅ 3 extra months free

✅ Unlocks global streams



Get NordVPN and stream Turkey vs Italy from anywhere.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy live streams in the USA

Turkey vs Italy is available in the US on FuboTV.

Fans can get a free trial of the service for five days, which will give you plenty of time to watch the match (plus other content before the trial runs out, too).

Ordinarily, FuboTV would cost $54.99/month for the sports package for the first month, and then $64.99 per month thereafter.

Alternatively, the Spanish-language service ViX is also airing the game. There is a free version of ViX but the Premium with Ads package ($6.99/month) is the option that'll give you access to sports coverage.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

Can you watch Turkey vs Italy live streams in the UK?

(Image credit: Future)

Prime Video are showing Turkey vs Italy in the UK on Monday with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 required for access.

The solution? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN will broadcast Turkey vs Italy in the Nations League.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Turkey vs Italy coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Turkey vs Italy live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Football fans in Australia can watch the Nations League 2026/27 on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to log in to your beIN account.

What is the Turkey vs Italy start time? Turkey vs Italy kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Monday, September 28. That's 4.45am AEST on Tuesday, September 29 in Australia.

What is the Turkey vs Italy head-to-head? Italy have played Turkey 14 times over the years, and are yet to lose. The Azzurri have 10 wins and four draws against their upcoming opponents. The most recent clash came in a friendly in the summer of 2024, which ended in a 0-0 draw. They also met in the group stages of Euro 2020, with Italy sealing a 3-0 win on their way to becoming champions.