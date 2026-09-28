15 early Prime Day tech deals under $30 I'd actually buy — earbuds, smart home gadgets, chargers, and more
Handy (and cheap) gadgets from $9.99
For those who don't know, Amazon has a second Prime Day sale next week (October 6-7), and in true Amazon fashion, the retailer has released early deals you can shop right now.
• Shop Amazon's full early Prime Day sale
As TechRadar's deals editor and a tech bargain lover, I've rounded up my 15 favorite electronic gadgets on sale for under $30. These include earbuds, smart home devices, iPhone accessories, chargers, speakers, and security cameras, starting at just $9.99.
You can find TechRadar's top-rated gadgets on sale, like the handy Apple AirTag 2 for $24.99 and Amazon's best-selling devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Select for only $17.99 and the Blink Doorbell 2K for $30.99.
Shop more of Amazon's best tech deals under $30 below, and keep in mind that, unlike Amazon's October Prime Day sale, today's bargains don't require a Prime membership - they're for everyone.
Amazon's 15 best early tech deals under $30
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Mackenzie Frazier is the lead deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She has been sharing deal advice for Future for the past eight years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible prices. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
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