September brought with it an avalanche of new tech. Between Apple's Surprise and shine, Meta Connect, IFA and Dyson Unveiled, we were inundated with gadget announcements. If you've managed to keep up with it all, well done to you. But for anyone seeking a recap, you've come to the right place.

Below, I've rounded up all the hottest gadget announcements from September, ready for you to browse. You'll find the most exciting of the Apple announcements, headed up by the brand's long-awaited first foldable phone. There's also Meta's camera-free smart specs, which may or may not have been created in response to the unwelcome 'pervert specs' moniker that's been circulating of late. Dyson's first ever toothbrush is there, too, in all it's wildly over-engineered glory. And that's just the start of it.

For the products that pique your interest, you can hit the View details button for a summary of each one, plus links to our news articles where you can learn more.

September gadget guide

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