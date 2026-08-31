TechRadar's reviewers don't take the summer off. Oh no, they've been as busy as ever, testing gadgets of all shapes and sizes to bring you our top recommendations for the products worth buying... and the ones to avoid. In this month's Reviews Recap, I've rounded up our top-rated tech of the past four weeks. These are the products that made it through our tough tests and earned a score of 4.5 or above.

In the five-star camp, we have two standout pieces of content creator kit. The Insta360 X6 won us over with its rugged build, lengthy battery life, and ability to capture pin-sharp images in any lighting conditions. Our tester called it "the most capable small 360 camera [he's] tested to date" and "the finest all-round performer in its class".

DJI also continues on its winning streak with the Mic Mini 2S. This compact wireless mic offers many of the flagship Mic 3's most appealing features — from internal recording to AI noise cancellation — but comes in at around half the price. It makes no sense, but we'll take it.

Elsewhere, we were impressed by Samsung's new foldable phones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra both earning a near-perfect 4.5 stars. We declared the former "a shot in the arm for the foldables market" and our roaming editor argued the latter was "virtually unbeatable" when compared to other flagships.

Scroll down to check out all of our top-rated gadgets from the past four weeks, across all of our physical product categories. Click the 'View details' button for a summary of our main takeaways for each product, plus a link to read the full review. Note: only the products that are available in your region will display as cards.

5-star products

4.5-star products

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