Asobo Games says it would 'love' to make a modern-day entry in the A Plague Tale series, since Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 'was a big inspiration'
That sounds pretty cool
- Asobo Games says it's interested in making a new A Plague Tale game set in the modern day
- The studio says it would be like The Last of Us, since Naughty Dog's game was a "big inspiration"
- Actor Anna Demetriou says a modern-day spin-off would work well since the Macula is "fantastical"
Asobo Games has said it "would love" to make a new A Plague Tale game set in the modern day, since Naughty Dog's The Last of Us influenced the series.
In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom ahead of the launch of the studio's latest game, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Valérian Robert (lead level designer), Carol Ann Bañuls (lead writer), and actor Anna Demetriou, who played the part of Resonance protagonist Sophia were asked about its next project and confirmed that a modern-day spin-off is something they're asked about frequently.
"Absolutely," Bañuls replied when asked if the setting would be a good pick for Asobo. "Definitely. Personally, I think so. I think it would be great."
Demetriou said, "It's one of the things a lot of people ask me about," with Bañuls adding, "It would be really Last of Us kind of."
Bañuls went on to say that, "Yeah, definitely, because it was a big inspiration. So yeah, if it's in modern days, it would be great."
In the A Plague Tale universe, the Prima Macula is an ancient curse that poisons the blood of certain families and is something that appears in every major A Plague Tale game, including Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. Demetriou thinks the Macula would work very well in a modern-day setting, because the plague is "fantastical."
"It would be amazing," Demetriou continued, "I would love that to fit into a modern-day setting. Yeah, it would be interesting to see what that would look like. I would love that."
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Asobi Games hasn't announced its next project just yet, but A Plague Tale game set in a time gamers are familiar with sounds awesome. Now, fans can pick up Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, which is available today on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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