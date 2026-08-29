'Ted Lasso reruns aren't worth it': Apple TV prices are going up again, and a lot of viewers say they've had enough
$14.99 a month now
- Apple TV is going up by $2 a month in the US
- Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are the other countries affected
- Apple One individual plans are increasing in price too
Apple TV, home to Widow's Bay, Severance, Ted Lasso, Silo, Slow Horses, and more, is putting up its subscription prices in the US. Access to the entertainment platform will now set you back $14.99 a month rather than $12.99 a month.
This doesn't come direct from Apple, but rather from Deadline (via The Verge). Apparently, the price rise goes into effect immediately, and subscribers will be told about the bump before their next billing date.
The Apple TV page on the Apple site confirms the price increase. The annual subscription rate is going up too, from $99 to $119, while an individual Apple One subscription now costs $21.95 a month, which is up $2 from $19.95.
This is the fourth Apple TV price hike in four years: as recently as mid-2022, Apple TV cost just $4.99 a month. Prices are reportedly also going up in Brazil, Chile, and Mexico at the same time, but no other regions are affected for now.
More costs for viewers
The last Apple TV price rise in the US was back in August, when the monthly cost was increased from $9.99 to $12.99. Before that it went up $3 in October 2023, and $3 in October 2022, so it's the time of year for Apple TV to get more expensive.
It's also the time of year for new iPhones, with certain iPhone 18 handsets expected to break cover a week on Wednesday, September 9. It will be the first launch event fronted by the new Apple CEO, John Ternus.
Understandably, users aren't too happy about having to pay more for their Apple TV subscription. "Ted Lasso reruns aren't worth it," says one commenter on Reddit, while another says "there isn't enough content on Apple TV to justify this price".
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Plenty of users on the same Reddit thread are bemoaning the regular price hikes that we're seeing across most streaming services, and suggesting that subscription hopping or even going back to physical media is the way forward.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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