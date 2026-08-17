It's almost time to be reunited once more with Coach Beard and the titular soccer manager

Ted Lasso season 4 has finally found its footing. Indeed, after its premiere drew out the titular soccer coach's return to AFC Richmond, its follow-up entry delivered more of the cosy, soccer-based comfort viewing we've come to expect from the Apple TV Original.

This season's third episode, titled 'Richmond's Got Talent', will build upon its forebear, too, by introducing us to even more newcomers when Ted and company hold open trials for a spot on the Richmond Women's team's roster. So, when will we meet the final few players who'll aim to take Richmond to the top?

What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3?

Faye Marsay's Lizzie is one of many new faces you'll meet next episode... (Image credit: Apple TV)

Ted Lasso's next episode will drop in the US and Canada at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, August 18.

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Sure, Apple has publicly stated that new episodes will air every Wednesday worldwide. However, this season's first two installments have actually been released on Tuesday evenings in the Americas, so there's no reason to suspect that next week's entry won't do likewise.

As for the rest of the world, here's when season 4 episode 3 will arrive on one of the best streaming services:

US — Tuesday, August 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, August 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, August 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, August 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, August 19 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, August 19 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, August 19 at 6:30am IST

— Wednesday, August 19 at 6:30am IST Singapore — Wednesday, August 19 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, August 19 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, August 19 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, August 19 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm NZST

How many episodes are in Ted Lasso season 4?

...as is Abbie Hern's Gemma (Image credit: Apple TV)

There'll be 10 episodes to enjoy in Ted Lasso 4 — and, as I alluded to above, new chapters will come out every Tuesday in North and South America, and every Wednesday in other territories. That'll be the case until this season's finale launches in early October, too.

But, I digress. Here are the all-important release dates you need to know about:

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Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — August 18/19

— August 18/19 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — August 25/26

— August 25/26 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — September 1/2

— September 1/2 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — September 8/9

— September 8/9 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16

— September 15/16 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23

— September 22/23 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30

— September 29/30 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7

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