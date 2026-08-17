Ted Lasso season 4 has finally found its footing. Indeed, after its premiere drew out the titular soccer coach's return to AFC Richmond, its follow-up entry delivered more of the cosy, soccer-based comfort viewing we've come to expect from the Apple TV Original.
This season's third episode, titled 'Richmond's Got Talent', will build upon its forebear, too, by introducing us to even more newcomers when Ted and company hold open trials for a spot on the Richmond Women's team's roster. So, when will we meet the final few players who'll aim to take Richmond to the top?
What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3?
Ted Lasso's next episode will drop in the US and Canada at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, August 18.
Sure, Apple has publicly stated that new episodes will air every Wednesday worldwide. However, this season's first two installments have actually been released on Tuesday evenings in the Americas, so there's no reason to suspect that next week's entry won't do likewise.
As for the rest of the world, here's when season 4 episode 3 will arrive on one of the best streaming services:
- US — Tuesday, August 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada — Tuesday, August 18 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK — Wednesday, August 19 at 2am BST
- India — Wednesday, August 19 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore — Wednesday, August 19 at 9am SGT
- Australia — Wednesday, August 19 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand — Wednesday, August 19 at 1pm NZST
How many episodes are in Ted Lasso season 4?
There'll be 10 episodes to enjoy in Ted Lasso 4 — and, as I alluded to above, new chapters will come out every Tuesday in North and South America, and every Wednesday in other territories. That'll be the case until this season's finale launches in early October, too.
But, I digress. Here are the all-important release dates you need to know about:
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- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — August 18/19
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — August 25/26
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — September 1/2
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — September 8/9
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
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