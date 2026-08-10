It's officially time to believe in Ted Lasso again. Indeed, with season 4's debut episode being something of an overly-long prologue to the main event, this week's chapter will see the titular soccer coach finally get to grips with managing AFC Richmond's newly-formed women's team.

As I mentioned in my Ted Lasso season 4 review, you'll have to wait for episode 3 to meet most of the team. Nonetheless, you'll be introduced to at least one new character in Tanya Reynolds' Alice Chilton, and be reunited with a host of other familiar faces, including Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent and Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard.

In short: there's a lot to look forward to ahead of this week's entry — so, when will it be released?

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What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2?

Oi! Tell me when the next episode of Ted Lasso season 4 will air (Image credit: Apple TV)

Titled 'Curioser and curioser!', the second episode of Ted Lasso season 4 should premiere at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, August 11 in the US and Canada.

As I noted in my Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 release guide, the show was expected to return at 12am PT / 3am ET on Wednesday, August 5. However, this season's first installment actually dropped at 6pm PT / 9pm ET the evening before (i.e., Tuesday, August 4). As such, we can expect future episodes to drop every Tuesday night in North America at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

As for other nations, here's when you should be able to catch season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV:

US — Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada — Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

— Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK — Wednesday, August 12 at 2am BST

— Wednesday, August 12 at 2am BST India — Wednesday, August 12 at 6:30am ISY

— Wednesday, August 12 at 6:30am ISY Singapore — Wednesday, August 12 at 9am SGT

— Wednesday, August 12 at 9am SGT Australia — Wednesday, August 12 at 11am AEST

— Wednesday, August 12 at 11am AEST New Zealand — Wednesday, August 12 at 1pm NZST

When do new episodes of Ted Lasso season 4 come out?

Get ready to meet Alice Chilton in Ted Lasso season 4's second episode (Image credit: Apple TV)

As I mentioned above, based on when last week's episode actually aired, new installments of the Apple TV Original should launch on one of the world's best streaming services every Tuesday in the Americas and every Wednesday in other territories.

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If every subsequent episode follows suit, here's when this season's other chapters will be released:

Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now

— out now Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — August 11/12

— August 11/12 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — August 18/19

— August 18/19 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — August 25/26

— August 25/26 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — September 1/2

— September 1/2 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — September 8/9

— September 8/9 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16

— September 15/16 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23

— September 22/23 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30

— September 29/30 Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7

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