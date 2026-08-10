It's officially time to believe in Ted Lasso again. Indeed, with season 4's debut episode being something of an overly-long prologue to the main event, this week's chapter will see the titular soccer coach finally get to grips with managing AFC Richmond's newly-formed women's team.
As I mentioned in my Ted Lasso season 4 review, you'll have to wait for episode 3 to meet most of the team. Nonetheless, you'll be introduced to at least one new character in Tanya Reynolds' Alice Chilton, and be reunited with a host of other familiar faces, including Brett Goldstein's Roy Kent and Brendan Hunt's Coach Beard.
In short: there's a lot to look forward to ahead of this week's entry — so, when will it be released?
What is the launch time for Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2?
Titled 'Curioser and curioser!', the second episode of Ted Lasso season 4 should premiere at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, August 11 in the US and Canada.
As I noted in my Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 release guide, the show was expected to return at 12am PT / 3am ET on Wednesday, August 5. However, this season's first installment actually dropped at 6pm PT / 9pm ET the evening before (i.e., Tuesday, August 4). As such, we can expect future episodes to drop every Tuesday night in North America at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.
As for other nations, here's when you should be able to catch season 4 episode 2 on Apple TV:
- US — Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada — Tuesday, August 11 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK — Wednesday, August 12 at 2am BST
- India — Wednesday, August 12 at 6:30am ISY
- Singapore — Wednesday, August 12 at 9am SGT
- Australia — Wednesday, August 12 at 11am AEST
- New Zealand — Wednesday, August 12 at 1pm NZST
When do new episodes of Ted Lasso season 4 come out?
As I mentioned above, based on when last week's episode actually aired, new installments of the Apple TV Original should launch on one of the world's best streaming services every Tuesday in the Americas and every Wednesday in other territories.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
If every subsequent episode follows suit, here's when this season's other chapters will be released:
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 1 — out now
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 2 — August 11/12
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 3 — August 18/19
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 4 — August 25/26
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 5 — September 1/2
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 6 — September 8/9
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 7 — September 15/16
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 8 — September 22/23
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 9 — September 29/30
- Ted Lasso season 4 episode 10 — October 6/7
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.